Cybersecurity Policy Enforcement Driving NPSM Software Market Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s NPSM Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s NPSM Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network security policy management (NPSM) software market is dominated by a mix of global cybersecurity vendors, network infrastructure providers, and specialized security policy automation platforms. Companies are focusing on centralized policy orchestration, automated compliance management, real-time network visibility, and AI-driven risk analysis to strengthen market presence and enhance security governance across complex IT environments. Emphasis on multi-cloud security integration, zero-trust policy enforcement, firewall rule lifecycle management, and scalable policy automation remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational efficiency, advanced threat mitigation, and strategic technology partnerships within the rapidly evolving enterprise cybersecurity and network governance ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Market?

• According to our research, Cisco Systems Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The network security portfolio division of the company, which is directly involved in the network security policy management (NPSM) software market, provides centralized policy orchestration, firewall rule lifecycle management, and automated compliance capabilities across complex enterprise networks. Its solutions integrate advanced network analytics, multi-vendor firewall management, and AI-driven security insights to help organizations enforce consistent security policies, improve visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and streamline governance of large-scale network infrastructures.

Who Are The Major Players In The Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Market?

Major companies operating in the network security policy management (NPSM) software market are Cisco Systems Inc., AlgoSec, Tufin, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, FireMon, LLC., International Business Machines Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Amazon Web Services, Arista Networks Inc., F5 Inc. (Threat Stack Inc.), Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks, ManageEngine, Aviatrix Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., RedSeal, SonicWall, Barracuda Networks, SolarWinds Corporation.

How Concentrated Is The Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects relatively lower entry barriers compared with traditional defense IT markets, though vendors still face challenges such as evolving cybersecurity threats, compliance with regulatory standards, integration with hybrid and multi-cloud networks, and the need for high reliability in enterprise and government environments. Leading players such as Cisco Systems Inc., AlgoSec, Tufin, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), FireMon, LLC., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Sophos Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. hold notable market shares through comprehensive NPSM solutions, advanced threat intelligence capabilities, managed security services, cloud-enabled platforms, and continuous innovation in automated policy management and compliance tools. As organizations increasingly prioritize network security, hybrid cloud adoption, and regulatory compliance, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable solutions are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Cisco Systems Inc. (2%)

o AlgoSec (2%)

o Tufin (2%)

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (2%)

o FireMon, LLC. (2%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (2%)

o Sophos Ltd. (2%)

o Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (2%)

o McAfee LLC (2%)

o Palo Alto Networks Inc. (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the NPSM software market include Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Marvell Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Western Digital Corporation, Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corporation, Wistron Corporation, Compal Electronics Inc., Quanta Computer Inc., Lite-On Technology Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the NPSM software market include TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Westcon-Comstor, Synnex Technology International Corporation, Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, ScanSource Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., Presidio Inc., ePlus Inc., Softchoice Corporation, SHI International Corp., CDW Corporation, Bechtle AG, Computacenter plc, Connection Inc., Zones LLC, Logicalis Group, Bytes Technology Group plc, Specialist Computer Centres (SCC), Data#3 Limited, Converge Technology Solutions Corp., and World Wide Technology Holding Co. LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Market?

• Major end users in the NPSM software market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, HSBC Holdings plc, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA, Barclays plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone Group plc, China Mobile Limited, NTT Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Tencent Holdings Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Automated firewall policy management solutions are transforming the network security policy management (NPSM) software market by enabling centralized policy automation, reducing configuration errors, strengthening regulatory compliance, and improving operational efficiency across hybrid and multi-vendor network environments.

• Example: In February 2025, IP Fabric launched firewall policy management integrated with Network to Code’s Nautobot platform.

• This solution automates infrastructure discovery, applies vendor-agnostic rules, and contextually validates firewall policies across cloud and on-premises networks, enabling enterprises to efficiently manage complex multi-vendor firewall environments while reducing risk and improving compliance.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• SaaS-Delivered NPSM Platforms Simplify Hybrid Network Management

• Hybrid and Cloud Policy Orchestration Enhances Visibility, Compliance, and Operational Efficiency

• Zero Trust and Microsegmentation Integrations Strengthen Unified Policy Governance Across Networks

• AI-Driven Visualization Improves Risk-Based Policy Decisions and Optimizes Rule Enforcement



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