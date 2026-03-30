SaaS Adoption Accelerating Change in Cloud ERP Market Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Cloud ERP Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Cloud ERP Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud ERP market is dominated by a mix of global enterprise software providers, cloud-native technology companies, and specialized ERP solution vendors. Companies are focusing on scalable SaaS-based platforms, AI-driven analytics, industry-specific ERP modules, and seamless integration with enterprise applications to strengthen market presence and enhance operational efficiency. Emphasis on automation, real-time data visibility, cybersecurity, flexible deployment models, and continuous product innovation remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking digital transformation opportunities, operational agility, technological advancement, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving cloud-based enterprise management ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Cloud ERP Market?

• According to our research, Oracle Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 13% market share. The cloud ERP division of the company, which is directly involved in the cloud ERP market, delivers a comprehensive suite of enterprise resource planning solutions supported by scalable cloud infrastructure, integrated financial and operational management applications, AI-driven automation capabilities, and advanced data analytics that enable organizations to streamline business processes, enhance real-time decision-making, and improve enterprise-wide operational efficiency.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cloud ERP Market?

Major companies operating in the cloud ERP market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Workday Inc., Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IFS AB, Unit4 N.V., QAD Inc., Deltek Inc., Odoo S.A., Sage Intacct Inc., Acumatica Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., SYSPRO (Pty) Ltd., Dassault Systèmes (IQMS), Rockwell Automation Inc. (Plex Systems Inc.), Ramco Systems Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tally Solutions Private Limited, MIE Solutions Inc., VIENNA Advantage, Global Shop Solutions, Genius Solutions Inc., Rootstock Software ERP.

How Concentrated Is The Cloud ERP Market?

• The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 44% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects relatively high technological and operational entry barriers, driven by the need for advanced cloud infrastructure, strong enterprise client networks, continuous product innovation, integration capabilities with existing enterprise systems, and the ability to deliver scalable, secure, and industry-specific ERP solutions while maintaining high reliability and regulatory compliance standards. Leading players such as Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Workday Inc., Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IFS AB, Unit4 N.V., QAD Inc., and Deltek Inc. hold notable market shares through scalable cloud-based ERP platforms, strong enterprise client bases, continuous product innovation, AI-driven automation, advanced analytics capabilities, and extensive global partner ecosystems. As demand for integrated enterprise management solutions and cloud-enabled digital transformation grows, strategic partnerships, platform enhancements, and expansion of industry-specific ERP capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these companies.

• Leading companies include:

o Oracle Corporation (13%)

o Microsoft Corporation (11%)

o SAP SE (11%)

o Workday Inc. (3%)

o Infor Inc. (2%)

o Epicor Software Corporation (1%)

o IFS AB (1%)

o Unit4 N.V. (1%)

o QAD Inc. (0.5%)

o Deltek Inc. (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Cloud ERP Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the cloud ERP market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc., VMware LLC, Red Hat Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Snowflake Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Databricks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Nutanix Inc., MongoDB Inc., Teradata Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Cloud ERP Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the cloud ERP market include Accenture plc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, KPMG International Limited, Capgemini SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, NTT DATA Group Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Digital Services LLC, DXC Technology Company, Tech Mahindra Limited, Atos SE, CGI Inc., LTIMindtree Limited, Persistent Systems Limited, Birlasoft Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Zensar Technologies Limited, UST Global Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Cloud ERP Market?

• Major end users in the cloud ERP market include Walmart Inc., The Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Home Depot Inc., Target Corporation, Lowe’s Companies Inc., Tesco plc, Carrefour S.A., Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG, JD.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Reliance Retail Limited, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Boeing Company, Pfizer Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Verizon Communications Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-powered copilots are transforming the cloud ERP market by enhancing decision-making, automating routine workflows, enabling natural language interaction with enterprise systems, and improving productivity across financial, operational, and supply chain functions.

• Example: In March 2023, Microsoft Corporation launched Microsoft dynamics 365 copilot, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution integrated across its dynamics 365 ERP and customer relationship management (CRM) applications.

• Its solution enables users to interact with ERP data using natural language prompts, automatically generate financial summaries, draft sales emails, and create supply chain insights while leveraging large language models securely connected to enterprise data in Microsoft’s cloud environment.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Embedding Generative AI Assistants To Automate Workflows And Enhance ERP Efficiency

• Expanding Scalable Cloud ERP Solutions To Support Midsize Enterprise Growth

• Adopting Cloud ERP SaaS Platforms To Improve Automation, Scalability, And Real-Time Intelligence

• Forming Strategic Technology Collaborations To Accelerate Innovation In Cloud ERP Systems



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