Dryft Expands Vertical Cinema Platform With Creator Fundraising

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New feature gives independent storytellers a unified path from audience-building and project support to release and monetization

We believe creators should not have to give their work away just to build an audience.” — Rob Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Dare Fusion

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dryft , the vertical cinema platform built for creators who believe their work should be paid for, not packaged between ads, today announced the launch of Creator Fundraising, a new feature that expands the platform beyond title distribution and monetization into audience-backed project support.Originally launched in January 2026, Dryft was designed as a mobile-native home for vertical storytelling, where audiences support episodes directly through a pay-per-minute model rather than through advertising or subscription bundling. With Creator Fundraising, creators can now launch fundraising projects for titles in development as well as for titles already released on the platform, helping support continued production, future seasons, and broader creative goals.The feature is now live for all users across web and mobile at dryft.me.“Independent creators have been expected to build attention on one platform, raise money on another, and release somewhere else entirely,” said Rob Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Dare Fusion . “Dryft was built to unify that process. Creator Fundraising gives storytellers one place to grow audience, build support, launch their work, and earn from it. We believe creators should not have to give their work away just to build an audience.”Dryft is already onboarding creator-led titles that reflect the kind of original work the company is building around. Among them is Bad Blood Project , a supernatural cyberpunk vertical series created by Molly Gazay and Raymond Lopez that blends vampires, witches, and werewolves with themes of artificial intelligence, corporate power, surveillance, and survival.“Having Bad Blood Project on Dryft is an exciting step. Dryft’s focus on developing new voices and supporting projects from concept to release creates a powerful pipeline between creators, audiences, and the future of our series,” said Molly Gazay, co-creator of Bad Blood Project.Before this release, creators on Dryft could host and monetize finished titles, but had limited ability to communicate development progress or build direct support around projects still in progress. The new fundraising tools allow creators to launch title-based fundraising projects within the Dryft ecosystem, where fans can discover titles, follow creators and projects, receive updates, and transfer viewing credits to support fundraising projects directly.The update also expands audience engagement across the platform. Viewers can now follow creators and titles through Dryft’s Following feed, where video, image, and text updates keep supporters informed as projects evolve. Recommended creator updates also appear in Dryft’s Discover experience, allowing audiences to encounter titles still in development alongside released work already available on the platform.Dryft’s latest release reflects a broader effort to reduce the fragmentation independent creators face when trying to build and sustain a content business. In many cases, creators must first attract attention on social media, redirect audiences to third-party fundraising platforms, and then attempt to release finished work somewhere else entirely. Dryft is designed to consolidate that path into a single creator-first environment for development, discovery, distribution, and monetization.Unlike traditional crowdfunding platforms, Dryft’s fundraising model is tied to the long-term life of a title inside its eventual distribution environment. Support is fan-driven and built into the same ecosystem where creators can post updates, grow audience relationships, launch finished work, and continue monetizing over time.Dryft is operated by Dare Fusion, Inc., a self-funded bootstrap team focused on building new business infrastructure for vertical cinema. For more information, visit dryft.me.About DryftDryft is a vertical cinema platform for creators building mobile-native entertainment. The platform supports audience development, title release, pay-per-minute monetization, and creator fundraising for works in development or continued title growth.About Dare Fusion, Inc.Dare Fusion is the parent company of Dryft and is focused on building tools and business infrastructure for creator-led entertainment.

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