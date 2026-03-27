Governor’s Marketplace Events Announced for 2026

Governor Tina Kotek announced that this year’s Governor’s Marketplace events will take place in Salem, Ontario, and Coos Bay. Hundreds of attendees are expected to join the Salem event on April 2 to learn more about opportunities to contract with the State of Oregon.

“Oregon’s small businesses are the backbone of our local economies,” Governor Kotek said. “Helping businesses gain access to state partnerships will move Oregon’s economy forward. While the federal government causes chaos for its vendors and our broader economy, I’m making sure all Oregon businesses, whether urban or rural, have the opportunity to contract with a steady and reliable partner in the State of Oregon.”

The one-day, in-person Salem event will be held on April 2, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Convention Center. Pre-registration is recommended as session space is limited, and there is no charge for attending. The event includes several training session offerings. Click here to view or download the schedule of events.Trainings include:

Information on employer incentives, tax credits, wage subsidy, and business navigation support to help businesses hire, expand, or get started.

Guidance on accessing capital to fuel business growth.

Help in navigating the state contracting process.

Contractors who are licensed by the Construction Contractors Board (CCB) and attend these training sessions are eligible to receive one continuing education unit per session.

The Governor’s Marketplace has traditionally been held every year in Salem. After seeing success with an event in Portland in 2024, Governor Kotek directed expansion to rural parts of the state. This year will include an event in both Ontario and Coos Bay. Details on those events will be shared at the Governor’s Marketplace website when ready: Governor's Marketplace Conference & Tradeshow.

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