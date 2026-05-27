State Parks Day includes free parking for Oregon residents on June 6

Every year, Oregon State Parks begins the busier season with a small thank you to Oregon residents — free day-use parking on State Parks Day.

State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 to celebrate Oregonians’ love for the state park system. On June 6, 2026, Oregon State Parks will waive the day-use parking fees on parks that typically require them for Oregon residents.

“State Parks Day is a commemoration of the places that connect us to Oregon’s natural beauty and to one another. We appreciate everyone who helps keep these spaces vibrant and welcoming,” said Oregon Parks and Recreation Interim Director, Stefanie Coons.

Park staff have worked hard over the last few months to get the parks ready for the summer season and State Parks Day. The list of projects includes everything from clearing storm damage and downed trees, to upgrades to electrical, water and sewage lines.

Below are some featured events and activities across the state to help celebrate this traditional day in Oregon.

State Parks Day Events

The Cove Palisades

The Cove Palisades’ annual Festival of The Land invites visitors to reflect on the question “What makes The Cove special to you?” through a celebration of the region’s natural, cultural, and historical richness. Community partners share hands-on learning experiences ranging from wildlife and fire education to farm games and a small farmers' market. New this year are the Pollination Patrol station and a community “quilt” project honoring what visitors value about the park. The day also features native flute music by award-winning musician James Greeley, along with food and drink vendors.



The Cove Palisades’ annual Festival of The Land invites visitors to reflect on the question through a celebration of the region’s natural, cultural, and historical richness. Community partners share hands-on learning experiences ranging from wildlife and fire education to farm games and a small farmers' market. New this year are the Pollination Patrol station and a community “quilt” project honoring what visitors value about the park. The day also features native flute music by award-winning musician James Greeley, along with food and drink vendors. L.L. Stub Stewart State Park

At L.L. Stub Stewart, the summer star party series returns with an evening of stargazing hosted by OMSI, Rose City Astronomers, and Oregon State Parks. Visitors of all ages can explore the night sky through telescopes, enjoy an OMSI presentation, and join a park ranger-led nighttime hike that reveals the park’s after-dark wildlife. Held at the Hilltop Day-Use Area. Guests are encouraged to bring warm layers, flashlights (to use only in red-light mode), and even their own telescopes. Pets on leash are welcome, and accessibility accommodations are available with advance notice.



At L.L. Stub Stewart, the summer star party series returns with an evening of stargazing hosted by OMSI, Rose City Astronomers, and Oregon State Parks. Visitors of all ages can explore the night sky through telescopes, enjoy an OMSI presentation, and join a park ranger-led nighttime hike that reveals the park’s after-dark wildlife. Held at the Hilltop Day-Use Area. Guests are encouraged to bring warm layers, flashlights (to use only in red-light mode), and even their own telescopes. Pets on leash are welcome, and accessibility accommodations are available with advance notice. Shore Acres State Park

Shore Acres State Park transforms its botanical gardens into a hub for plant lovers, with local gardening groups and experts from OSU Master Gardeners to the Southern Oregon Native Plant Society on hand to answer questions and share knowledge. Visitors can enjoy a midday performance by the Side of the Tide Morris Dancers and stop by the historic Garden House for refreshments.



Shore Acres State Park transforms its botanical gardens into a hub for plant lovers, with local gardening groups and experts from OSU Master Gardeners to the Southern Oregon Native Plant Society on hand to answer questions and share knowledge. Visitors can enjoy a midday performance by the Side of the Tide Morris Dancers and stop by the historic Garden House for refreshments. LaPine State Park

At LaPine State Park, a park ranger-guided hike leads visitors on a 1.5 - mile walk to the world’s largest Ponderosa pine, commemorated as “Big Tree. ” The route winds past an oxbow lake and through classic Central Oregon forest, offering opportunities to learn about the wildlife and plant communities that thrive in the area. Registration is required.



At LaPine State Park, a park ranger-guided hike leads visitors on a 1.5 mile walk to the world’s largest Ponderosa pine, commemorated as “Big Tree. The route winds past an oxbow lake and through classic Central Oregon forest, offering opportunities to learn about the wildlife and plant communities that thrive in the area. Registration is required. Prineville Reservoir State Park

Calling all young builders! This hands-on celebration invites kids and families to create their very own birdhouse in honor of Oregon State Parks Day. A park ranger will be teaching participants about the diverse bird species that call Oregon home while encouraging creativity and curiosity. All materials, including hammers, gloves, safety glasses, and birdhouse kits, are provided at no cost.

You can see a list of all ongoing Oregon State Park events on the event calendar.

About State Parks Day

State Parks Day began in 1998 to celebrate the support of visitors around the state. This day serves as an opportunity for Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to welcome, connect, share with and to appreciate Oregonians and Oregon State Parks visitors. It is because of their support that Oregon State Parks are what they are today.

About Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s (OPRD) mission is to provide and protect outstanding natural, scenic, cultural, historic and recreational sites for the enjoyment and education of present and future generations. The department manages 254 Oregon State Parks comprising more than 100,000 acres. Learn more at stateparks.oregon.gov.