ALE Arrests Business Owner for Controlled Substances and ABC Violations

GREENVILLE, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded a multi-month investigation into two ABC-permitted tobacco outlets owned by Mohamed Saleh, resulting in his arrest on felony trafficking and drug-related charges.

The investigation began in December 2025, when ALE special agents conducted a compliance inspection at Prince 2 Tobacco, located at 1796 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville and owned by Mohamed Saleh, 30, of Greenville. During the inspection, agents identified glass tubes being sold without the required purchase log, as well as detoxification products commonly marketed to circumvent drug screenings. These findings prompted a broader investigation, during which agents confirmed Saleh owns and operates multiple establishments throughout eastern North Carolina.

In January and February 2026, ALE agents conducted additional inspections at E Z Pass Tobacco, located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston, another business owned and operated by Saleh. During these inspections, agents observed the sale of glass tubes, nitrous oxide products, and “liquid kratom shots,” an alcoholic beverage not approved by the North Carolina ABC Commission.

In March 2026, ALE assisted the Kinston Police Department with a search warrant operation targeting the sale of unlawful THC products at several tobacco and vape retailers in Lenoir County, including Saleh’s business, E Z Pass Tobacco.

The investigation culminated on March 17, 2026, during a follow-up inspection at Saleh’s Prince 2 Tobacco location in Jacksonville. Agents seized “Tianaa,” a product containing tianeptine, a Schedule II controlled substance, along with suspected THC products. Subsequent testing using the LightLab Cannabis Analyzer confirmed the THC products contained 5.9% Delta-9 THC, significantly exceeding the legal limit.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ALE agents executed a search warrant at Saleh’s residence, located at 4110 Countrydown Drive in Greenville. Saleh was arrested and charged with the following: