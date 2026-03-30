Central Valley School District Selects CurvePoint Wi-AI for Entry Threat Detection

Pennsylvania district adopts next-generation AI-powered entry threat detection to strengthen protection for students and staff.

By adopting CurvePoint’s next-generation AI-powered entry threat detection system, we are taking a proactive and innovative approach to school security.” — Shawn McCreary, Superintendent

MONACA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Valley School District has selected CurvePoint, the developer of Wi-AI threat detection technology, to implement its advanced entry threat detection system across district facilities. This will add a layer of security designed to help schools detect potential threats at entry points before incidents escalate.Central Valley School District, located in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, serves approximately 2,600 students across multiple buildings. Following a review of emerging technologies designed to improve school safety while minimizing disruption to daily operations, the district approved the selection of CurvePoint’s Wi-AI Entry Threat Detection.CurvePoint’s Wi-AI platform uses Wi-Fi signal analysis to detect concealed and overt threats entering a building. Unlike traditional security tools that rely on cameras, metal detectors, or manual intervention, Wi-AI sensors analyze environmental signal patterns and automatically alert administrators when a potential threat is detected at an entry point.“At Central Valley School District, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. By adopting CurvePoint’s next-generation AI-powered entry threat detection system, we are taking a proactive and innovative approach to school security—enhancing our ability to identify and respond to potential threats before they enter our buildings,” said Mr. Shawn McCreary, Superintendent.School leaders across the country are increasingly exploring entry threat detection technologies that can identify potential weapons before an individual enters a building. Early detection allows administrators and security personnel to respond faster and more effectively.CurvePoint’s system is designed specifically for school environments and aligns with emerging best practices in campus safety, including layered security strategies and proactive threat detection.“Schools are asking for solutions that provide earlier awareness of potential threats without turning campuses into fortresses,” said Skip Smith, CEO, CurvePoint. “Entry threat detection helps districts move upstream in their safety strategy by identifying risks at the moment someone enters the building. We’re proud to partner with Central Valley as they continue strengthening protections for their community.”CurvePoint’s Wi-AI technology is designed to complement existing safety systems rather than replace them. Many districts select the platform alongside access control systems, security staff, and emergency response protocols to create a more comprehensive safety posture.“Most school security systems rely on someone seeing something and reacting. Wi-AI changes that equation by automatically detecting threat signatures at entry points,” said Devin Ulam, CTO, CurvePoint.As schools continue seeking proactive safety measures, technologies like Wi-AI entry threat detection are becoming an important part of modern campus security strategies.About CurvePointCurvePoint is a Carnegie Mellon University spinout developing Wi-AI entry threat detection technology that helps schools identify potential threats earlier and respond faster. Using advanced Wi-Fi signal analysis rather than traditional surveillance, the platform detects both concealed and visible threats entering a building and automatically alerts administrators in real time. Learn more at www.CurvePoint.ai

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