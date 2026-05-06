ERIN Launches Free AI Employee Referral Platform That Goes Live in Minutes

ERIN’s AI-powered employee referral platform enables mobile, SMS, and QR-based referrals, allowing companies to launch programs in minutes and engage employees anywhere

Companies can launch employee referrals instantly, engage employees with AI, and pay only after their first three referral hires

Employee referrals work, but the software has been too slow and too expensive. We built ERIN to launch in minutes and prove value before companies pay.” — Mike Stafiej

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERIN today announced the launch of its free AI-powered employee referral platform , enabling companies to connect their ATS or HRIS, launch a branded referral program in minutes, and use the platform at no cost for their first three referral hires. No credit card is required.The release introduces a shift in how employee referral software is delivered, moving from weeks-long implementations and upfront contracts to instant activation and pay-after-results pricing.This release marks a shift in how HR technology is delivered. Instead of long onboarding cycles and upfront commitments, companies can now activate employee referrals instantly, engage their workforce, and prove ROI before making a financial investment.“Employee referrals work, but the software has been too slow and too expensive for too long,” said Mike Stafiej. “Companies should not need a six-week implementation or a large upfront contract to start activating their employees. With ERIN, they can launch in minutes, use AI to engage the right people, and pay only after referrals start producing hires.”A key part of the release is ERIN’s AI Campaigns, which identify employees most likely to refer qualified candidates for specific roles and automatically engage them across SMS , email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. This allows companies to reach more of their workforce, including frontline employees who are often excluded from traditional referral programs.“AI Campaigns turn referrals from a passive program into an active hiring channel,” said Erica Bilski. “Instead of waiting for employees to remember to refer someone, ERIN identifies the employees most likely to know qualified candidates and reaches them where they already are.”Organizations already use ERIN to simplify referral submissions, automate bonus tracking, and connect employee networks directly to open roles. The platform supports more than 30 integrations with ATS, HRIS, and communication tools, helping companies increase participation and generate higher-quality hires through referrals.Employees can submit referrals through a branded portal, mobile experience, QR code, Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, or by text message. At the same time, employers can track performance, automate workflows, and manage incentives from a single system.In addition to the free model, ERIN is introducing flexible pricing based on referral hires, allowing companies to scale their programs without large upfront commitments. Paid plans start at $349 per month.With this launch, ERIN is reinforcing its position in the employee referral software category by combining instant activation, AI-driven engagement, and a free entry point that allows companies to validate results before committing.“Our goal is simple,” added Stafiej. “Every company should be able to turn on employee referrals, engage their workforce, and prove ROI before spending money. That is where HR tech is going.”About ERINERIN is an AI-powered employee referral platform that helps companies launch, manage, and scale employee referral programs. ERIN supports branded referral portals, SMS referrals, AI Campaigns, Slack and Microsoft Teams engagement, ATS and HRIS integrations, eligibility automation, bonus tracking, and enterprise reporting. The platform is built to help organizations turn employees into their most effective source of quality hires.For more information, visit www.ERINapp.com

ERIN - AI Powered Employee Referral Platform

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