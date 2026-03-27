PanelAlpha Launches Single Server Beta, a Free Self-Hosted Alternative to Layered WordPress Hosting

Do you really need all those layers to run WordPress well?

PanelAlpha launches a free Single Server edition in Beta, offering a self-hosted way to run WordPress on a VPS without additional platform dependencies.

A lot of the industry has gone in the direction of adding more layers, more services, and more recurring costs. We're taking a different approach by removing as much of that as possible.” — Konrad Keck, CEO of PanelAlpha

RZESZOW, PODKARPACKIE, POLAND, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PanelAlpha has released the Single Server edition in Beta, a more direct, self-hosted way to run WordPress on a VPS. The solution moves away from layered hosting models and external platforms, running fully on the user’s own infrastructure.Single Server builds on PanelAlpha's existing control panel, developed over several years for hosting providers and agencies managing WordPress environments. With this release, the company is simplifying that model into a more contained solution that reduces the need for combining multiple tools or services.In contrast to many existing hosting setups, which often rely on additional platforms or subscription layers, Single Server is designed to run directly on a VPS while remaining compatible with standard server setups.It supports multiple web server options, including Nginx, Apache, OpenLiteSpeed, and LiteSpeed, allowing users to choose how their environment is structured.The platform introduces a set of tools built specifically around WordPress workflows. These include migration features with preview functionality before DNS changes are applied, as well as collaboration tools that allow working on projects without full server-level access, addressing a common need among agencies and distributed teams.According to PanelAlpha, the goal is not to add another layer to the hosting experience, but to reduce the complexity typically involved in running WordPress in production."A lot of the industry has gone in the direction of adding more layers, more services, and more recurring costs", said Konrad Keck, the CEO of PanelAlpha. "We're taking a different approach by removing as much of that as possible and keeping everything closer to the infrastructure itself. If you're running WordPress, you simply shouldn't need three extra tools just to keep it manageable".The Single Server edition is available free of charge for smaller setups, with support planned for running up to three WordPress sites per server at no cost. This pricing model is expected to lower the barrier to entry for freelancers, developers, and smaller teams who may have previously relied on managed hosting services or avoided self-hosted setups due to complexity.PanelAlpha has also confirmed plans to release its underlying engine as open source in the coming weeks. The Docker-based PanelAlpha Engine will allow users to run and manage WordPress environments independently of the panel, offering an additional layer of flexibility for those who prefer direct control over their setups.The release of Single Server comes at a time when the WordPress hosting industry continues to evolve, with increasing demand for solutions that balance ease of use with control over infrastructure. PanelAlpha's approach reflects a growing interest in simplifying self-hosted environments while maintaining compatibility with widely adopted technologies.The beta phase is expected to focus on real-world usage and feedback, with users invited to deploy the solution on their own servers and test it with live projects.About PanelAlphaPanelAlpha is a WordPress-focused control panel designed for hosting providers, agencies, and developers. It provides tools for provisioning, automation, migrations, and day-to-day management, with an emphasis on simplifying workflows while maintaining full control over infrastructure.

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