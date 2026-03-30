ReFrame Financial Group Appoints Nadeem Rajabali as Chief Operating Officer

Nadeem Rajabali - Chief Operating Officer at The ReFrame Group

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ReFrame Group has appointed Nadeem Rajabali as Chief Operating Officer, adding more than 25 years of insurance leadership experience to one of Canada’s most forward-thinking brokerages.Rajabali joins ReFrame following senior executive roles at Desjardins and Pacific Blue Cross, where he built a reputation for driving performance, scaling growth, and strengthening client relationships. His track record includes a 400% increase in sales at Desjardins and a major turnaround at Pacific Blue Cross—shifting client losses into sustained growth while exceeding revenue targets.At ReFrame, Rajabali will oversee commercial insurance, life insurance, financial advisory, and group benefits , with a direct leadership focus on the firm’s rapidly growing benefits division.Built for a Changing IndustryThis appointment comes at a time when the insurance landscape is under pressure—from rising healthcare costs to increasing complexity in plan design and administration.ReFrame isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving.With a reputation for challenging outdated models and moving with speed, the firm continues to double down on leadership that can turn complexity into clarity—and strategy into execution.A Values-Driven Fit“I’ve watched ReFrame from afar and have been consistently impressed by how Antonio and the team have built the business over the past decade,” says Rajabali. “They do things differently—operating as a B Corporation, leading with transparency, and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the brokerage space. Most importantly, they genuinely act in their clients’ best interests. That alignment with my values made this an easy decision.”Leadership That Scales People and PerformanceRajabali brings a servant leadership philosophy focused on empowering teams while delivering exceptional outcomes for clients.“Experience only matters if it translates into impact,” he adds. “We’re here to meet employees’ needs while giving leadership the clarity and control required to manage costs and ensure long-term sustainability.”In a market where employers are investing more than ever in their people—but often not getting full recognition or return—this balance has never been more critical.Turning Complexity into Competitive AdvantageWith deep roots in British Columbia’s group benefits market and a strong actuarial foundation, Rajabali is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate today’s toughest challenges—from high-cost specialty drugs to evolving employee expectations.“Joining ReFrame is an opportunity to elevate client service and deepen partner relationships alongside an exceptional team,” says Rajabali. “I bring a distinct actuarial lens to strengthen and scale the value we deliver to clients.”About ReFrame Financial GroupThe ReFrame Group is a modern financial services firm redefining how organizations approach employee benefits, insurance, and total rewards. As a certified B Corporation, ReFrame operates at the intersection of performance and purpose—helping businesses build sustainable, people-first programs that drive long-term success.With an entrepreneurial, default-to-action mindset, ReFrame partners closely with forward-thinking leaders to challenge legacy approaches and deliver innovative, tailored solutions. The firm is known for combining deep industry expertise with a bias for execution—turning strategy into measurable outcomes for both employers and their people.

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