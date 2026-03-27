Statewide trout stocking highlights for April 2026

Cascade Reservoir – 25,000 rainbow trout

Among the largest waterbodies in Idaho, this lake offers great fishing opportunities with abundant camping options in the surrounding area.

Horsethief Reservoir – 14,790 rainbow trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing trip - a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing and camping.

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 675 rainbow trout

Located in a park-like setting with plenty of shade and lots of bank fishing opportunity for young anglers. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy fishing.

Dick Knox Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett, this pond gives anglers the chance to pursue a wide variety of fish species. Pond amenities include five floating docks, two restrooms, a boat launch and ample parking.

Esther Simplot Pond – 360 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground, and a beach.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.

Kleiner Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Lowman Ponds – 360 rainbow trout

Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River.

Lucky Peak Reservoir – 13,550 rainbow trout

This reservoir is well-known for quality kokanee and rainbow trout fishing. In addition, some anglers choose to focus on smallmouth bass. The reservoir can be accessed at several well-developed sites.

Mann Creek Reservoir – 4,800 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides a diverse fishery. Anglers may target crappie, largemouth bass, and rainbow trout.

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Parkcenter Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near downtown Boise, the Greenbelt, and the BSU campus, this pond is a popular local fishing spot with a paved path alongside docks and tables.

Payette Greenway Pond – 330 rainbow trout

This easily accessible pond along the Payette River offers partially paved access and a variety of fishing options.

Riverside Pond – 690 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Settlers Park Pond – 150 rainbow trout

This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing within Settlers Park in Meridian.

Weiser Community Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.