Survey and striping work scheduled Monday in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. — Survey and striping crews are scheduled to work on the U.S. Highway 2 reconstruction project in Williston on Monday, March 30.

Motorists can expect workers and equipment along the roadway and minor delays while traveling in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds, stay alert, and use extra caution when traveling through active work zones.

For updates on the project, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow official City of Williston and NDDOT social media channels.

Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.