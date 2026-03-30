Dispel Appoints Benjamin Burke to President

Leadership appointment supports Dispel’s next phase of growth and market expansion in secure remote access for operational technology

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced the appointment of Benjamin Burke as President. In this role, Burke will lead enterprise strategy, revenue growth, and organizational execution as Dispel continues expanding its platform for securing industrial and critical infrastructure environments.The leadership appointment comes as Dispel continues expanding its platform for secure remote access and connectivity across industrial and critical infrastructure environments, where organizations are modernizing operations and enabling secure remote service at scale.As President, Burke will oversee Dispel’s growth organization, including Sales, Marketing, Partnerships, and Customer Success, while driving company-wide strategic priorities in partnership with Dispel’s co-CEOs and Board of Directors. He will also guide market expansion, external partnerships, and long-term organizational development as the company scales its platform and expands its Zero Trust connectivity capabilities.Burke is widely recognized for his work advancing Zero Trust security in operational technology environments and has contributed to multiple NIST publications, while also serving as a group lead on NATO’s Zero Trust advisory group.Burke previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Dispel, where he played a central role in building the company’s operational foundation and scaling its platform for industrial environments.“Ben has been instrumental in shaping Dispel since the earliest days of the company,” said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. “His combination of technical depth, operational leadership, and strategic thinking has helped turn our vision into a platform trusted by organizations securing critical infrastructure around the world. As President, he will help lead Dispel through its next phase of growth.”Burke joined Dispel as part of the company’s founding class and was instrumental in developing the early architecture, operations, and business of Dispel’s OT secure remote access platform. Over time, he transitioned into operational leadership, guiding the company’s expansion across enterprise customers, industrial partners, and critical infrastructure operators.“It’s been an incredible journey helping build Dispel from its early technical foundation to the platform it is today,” said Burke. “Industrial organizations are undergoing a major shift toward secure remote operations, and Dispel is uniquely positioned to support that transition. I’m excited to help lead the company into its next stage of growth.”Burke holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Yale University. He is a contributing author on multiple National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) publications, previously served as a group lead on NATO’s Zero Trust advisory group, and currently serves as a Director for the New York Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).To learn more about Dispel and its platform for securing remote access across industrial and critical infrastructure environments, visit www.dispel.com

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