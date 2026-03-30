AI-Powered Outdoor Incident Verification with NVIDIA Cosmos Reason and Juganu

At ISC West, Juganu presents a new approach to outdoor security, moving from detection-based systems to AI-driven reasoning powered by NVIDIA Cosmos Reason.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juganu transforms existing city infrastructure into a distributed intelligent platform by combining advanced lighting, built-in connectivity, and edge AI. This enables real-time video analytics directly at the fixture level across large-scale outdoor environments.Building on this foundation, Jaganu added the “event reviewer” feature from the NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) . This feature uses NVIDIA Cosmos Reason vision language model (VLM) to act as a “judge” and evaluate short video clips to determine whether detected events represent real violations, risks, or normal activity.This combined architecture enables a real-time workflow where edge analytics detects potential incidents, and Cosmos Reason verifies context before escalation, significantly reducing false alarms and operator workload while minimizing bandwidth usage.The City of Bellevue, WA is working with Juganu to apply this approach to curbside management. Juganu infrastructure monitors curbside zones in real time, detecting events such as illegal stopping, pedestrian safety risks, lane obstruction, traffic disruption, and unauthorized vehicle activity. With Cosmos Reason, the Juganu system is able to distinguish between legitimate curbside activity such as deliveries or passenger drop-off and actual violations, as well as identifying when pedestrian movement creates a real safety risk versus routine crossing behavior.The NVIDIA VSS Blueprint also enables follow-up investigation of events and querying on previously detected clips — for example, locating a specific vehicle within all vehicles identified as performing passenger drop-off. This enables fast drill-down to precise insight without reprocessing full video streams.The combination of Juganu’s infrastructure platform, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, and VSS Blueprint enables cities to reduce unnecessary alerts, accelerate investigations, and respond faster to real incidents, while maintaining efficient use of network and compute resources.Using this reasoning-based approach, the same workflow can be applied across additional urban scenarios — such as distinguishing graffiti from normal presence in public spaces, identifying illegal dumping or misuse of infrastructure, and monitoring high-risk areas for safety risks.This allows cities and operators to scale AI-driven security and curbside management more efficiently, improving accuracy while reducing operational overhead.

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