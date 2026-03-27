Phil DeAngelo to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phil DeAngelo, entrepreneur in the premium small-batch coffee space, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on intentional living, discipline, and building purpose-driven ventures.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s Legacy Makers TV website In his episode, DeAngelo will explore how intentional habits and structured thinking can reshape personal and professional outcomes. He breaks down how applying discipline and consistency to everyday actions can create long-term impact and meaningful progress.Viewers will walk away with practical perspectives on building resilience, staying focused, and aligning daily actions with a greater sense of purpose.Phil’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/phil-deangelo63870375

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