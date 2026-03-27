Solo Vietnamese Developer Builds Post-Quantum Secure SOC Platform, Processes 1.35M Alerts with 91% AI Autonomy

Nguyen Xuan Dong, Founder of VRadar Security

AI-augmented solo founder creates patent-pending quantum-resistant cybersecurity platform targeting Southeast Asia's $4.5B market

HANOI, VIETNAM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nguyen Xuan Dong, a Vietnamese software engineer and cybersecurity researcher, has developed VRadar — a cloud-native Security Operations Center (SOC) platform with 150+ features, built entirely as a solo developer over 8 months using AI-augmented development. The platform has secured patent-pending status (Application No. 1-2026-02438) for its post-quantum cryptographic secure log transport system, making it among the first SOC platforms globally to implement NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms in production.From One Developer to Enterprise-Grade PlatformWhat makes VRadar unusual is not just what it does, but how it was built. Dong developed the entire platform — 41 backend modules, 5 AI agents, multi-tenant architecture, 4 payment gateways, and a post-quantum cryptographic system — without a team, using AI tools to augment his development workflow."People assume a platform this complex requires a team of 10-20 engineers," said Dong. "I built it alone by working with AI as my development partner — not replacing engineering judgment, but accelerating the execution. The result is a platform that processes real security threats in production, not a prototype."The approach produced measurable results: over 34 operational days, VRadar processed 1.35 million real security alerts with a 91% autonomous resolution rate — 9 out of 10 alerts triaged and resolved without human intervention.Patent-Pending Quantum SecurityDong's patent application covers a system that uses ML-KEM-768 (FIPS 203) for quantum-resistant key exchange and ML-DSA-65 (FIPS 204) for digital signatures, combined with AES-256-GCM encryption and Quantum Random Number Generation sourced from the Australian National University's quantum optics laboratory.The technology addresses "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) attacks — where adversaries collect encrypted data today to decrypt with future quantum computers. With the U.S. mandating post-quantum migration by 2035 and the EU targeting 2030, organizations collecting security logs using only classical encryption face growing regulatory and security exposure."Security logs contain the most sensitive operational data a company has — authentication events, network connections, system vulnerabilities," Dong explained. "If that data is intercepted today using classical encryption, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could decrypt it within the next decade. We protect against that scenario now, not after the threat materializes."Five AI Agents Working AutonomouslyVRadar's AI architecture deploys five specialized agents: AI Operator for autonomous alert triage, AI Monitor for continuous health checks, AI Optimizer for automated flood detection and IP blocking, AI Care for customer support via RAG-powered chatbot, and a Correlation Engine for real-time attack chain detection across 5 threat patterns.Targeting Southeast Asia's SOC GapTraditional SOC services cost $3,000-15,000 per month — prohibitive for the 97% of ASEAN businesses classified as SMBs. VRadar offers comparable capabilities starting at $25 per device per month with 15-minute self-service deployment.Southeast Asia's cybersecurity market is projected to reach $4.5 billion in 2026 with 15% annual growth, and 96% of regional businesses plan to outsource SOC services according to Kaspersky's 2026 report.Published Research and ComplianceDong has published two research papers: one documenting VRadar's multi-agent AI architecture (DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.19151333) and a second presenting the post-quantum cryptographic log transport system (DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.19251267) — both available on Zenodo. The platform has completed CSA STAR Level 1 self-assessment and achieved a security risk score of 2.8 out of 10 following structured penetration testing.About Nguyen Xuan DongNguyen Xuan Dong is a Vietnamese software engineer and cybersecurity researcher based in Hanoi. He is the sole developer and founder of VRadar Security, a cloud-native SOC-as-a-Service platform for small and medium businesses in Southeast Asia. VRadar is live in production at https://vradar.io Contact:dong@vradar.io

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