TECHOM Systems Launches Phone System for Australian Businesses

TECHOM Systems launches phone system to help Australian businesses improve communication, reduce costs, and support flexible work environments.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHOM Systems has officially announced the launch of its advanced 𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺, designed to help Australian businesses modernise communication, reduce operational costs and support flexible work environments. The new solution delivers a powerful alternative to traditional telephony systems, enabling organisations to stay connected, productive and competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.

As businesses across Australia continue to adopt digital-first strategies, communication infrastructure has become a critical component of operational success. From managing customer interactions to enabling collaboration across teams, the need for reliable, scalable and secure communication tools has never been greater. TECHOM Systems’ latest cloud-based phone solution addresses these needs with a modern, efficient and future-ready approach.

𝗔 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The newly launched cloud phone system is built to replace outdated, hardware-dependent 𝗣𝗕𝗫 𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 with a flexible, internet-based solution. Instead of relying on complex physical infrastructure, businesses can now manage their entire communication system through the cloud.

This approach allows employees to make and receive calls from virtually anywhere using internet-connected devices such as desktops, laptops and smartphones. Whether teams are working from the office, remotely, or across multiple locations, the system ensures seamless communication without disruption.

By eliminating the need for expensive hardware installations and ongoing maintenance, businesses can significantly reduce capital expenditure while improving efficiency. This makes the solution particularly valuable for small and medium-sized businesses looking to scale without increasing IT complexity.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

TECHOM Systems has developed its cloud phone system with a focus on usability, performance and real-world business needs. The platform includes a comprehensive set of features designed to streamline communication and enhance customer experience:

• 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼-𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗻𝘁: Automatically direct incoming calls to the right department or team member, improving response times and customer satisfaction.

• 𝗩𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹-𝘁𝗼-𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: Receive voicemail messages directly in your inbox, ensuring no important communication is missed.

• 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴: Gain valuable insights into call performance, team productivity and customer interactions through detailed reporting tools.

• 𝗖𝗥𝗠 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Integrate the phone system with existing business applications to create a unified workflow and improve efficiency.

• 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Protect sensitive business conversations with advanced encryption protocols.

• 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: Enable employees to access the system from multiple devices, supporting hybrid and remote work environments.

These features work together to provide a robust communication platform that supports both internal collaboration and external customer engagement.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀

Beyond its technical capabilities, the cloud phone system delivers tangible benefits that directly impact business performance. Organisations adopting cloud-based telephony solutions can expect:

• 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: Easily add or remove users as business needs change, without complex setup processes.

• 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀: Reduce expenses related to hardware, maintenance and system upgrades.

• 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆: Built-in redundancy and disaster recovery ensure uninterrupted communication.

• 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: Get up and running quickly across multiple locations with minimal downtime.

• 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: Manage the entire communication system from a single, user-friendly dashboard.

These advantages make the solution an ideal choice for businesses looking to improve efficiency while maintaining cost control.

𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗛𝘆𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗱 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀

The shift toward hybrid work has transformed how businesses operate. Employees now require the flexibility to work from different locations without compromising communication quality or professionalism.

TECHOM Systems’ phone solution is specifically designed to support this new way of working. By enabling seamless communication across devices and locations, the system ensures that teams remain connected regardless of where they are.

The platform is also adaptable to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, retail and education. Each implementation is tailored to meet specific business requirements, ensuring a smooth transition from legacy systems and minimal disruption to daily operations.

𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆

Security is a critical concern for modern businesses, particularly when it comes to communication systems. TECHOM Systems has prioritised security in the design of its cloud phone solution, incorporating multiple layers of protection to safeguard business data and conversations. Key security features include:

• End-to-end encrypted voice communication

• Secure data storage and handling

• Continuous system monitoring and updates

• Protection against unauthorised access

In addition to security, the platform is built for high reliability and performance. With robust infrastructure and ongoing support, businesses can trust that their communication systems will remain operational even during unexpected disruptions.

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮

The launch of this cloud phone system represents a significant milestone in TECHOM Systems’ ongoing mission to support digital transformation across Australian businesses. As organisations increasingly adopt cloud technologies and VoIP services, the demand for flexible and scalable communication solutions continues to grow.

By offering a modern alternative to traditional telephony systems, 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 is helping businesses transition to more efficient and cost-effective communication models. The company’s expertise in IT solutions, combined with its customer-focused approach, positions it as a trusted partner for organisations looking to modernise their operations.

𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

TECHOM Systems provides end-to-end support to ensure successful implementation and ongoing performance of its cloud phone system. From initial consultation to deployment and optimisation, businesses receive expert guidance at every stage.

The company works closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and design customised solutions that align with their goals. This approach ensures that businesses not only adopt new technology but also maximise its value.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Businesses looking to upgrade their communication systems or transition to a cloud-based solution can explore TECHOM Systems’ new offering today. The company is currently providing consultations and tailored assessments to help organisations identify the best communication strategy for their needs.

Visit: https://techomsystems.com.au

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

TECHOM Systems is an Australian-based IT solutions provider specialising in managed services, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and communication systems. The company is committed to helping businesses build secure, scalable and efficient IT environments that support long-term growth.

With a strong focus on innovation, reliability and customer success, 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 continues to deliver practical solutions that address real-world business challenges.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻

The launch of TECHOM Systems’ cloud phone system marks an important step forward in modern business communication. By combining flexibility, security and cost-efficiency, the solution provides organisations with a powerful tool to improve collaboration, enhance customer interactions and support long-term growth.

As Australian businesses continue to evolve in a digital-first world, adopting reliable and scalable communication solutions will be key to staying competitive. TECHOM Systems’ latest offering ensures that organisations are well-equipped to meet these challenges with confidence.

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