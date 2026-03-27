SATLINE Achieves Tier III Infrastructure Standard

SATLINE data center

SATLINE achieves Tier III standards, doubling UPS capacity and adding full power/cooling redundancy to ensure zero-downtime "concurrent maintainability."

VILNIUS, VILNIAUS APSKRITIS, LITHUANIA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SATLINE has upgraded its core infrastructure to align with Tier III standards under the Uptime Institute's Tier Classification System - the international gold standard for data center performance. The upgrade significantly strengthens SATLINE’s resilience, enabling concurrent maintainability and eliminating single points of failure across critical systems - without interrupting live operations.What Was Upgraded• Power redundancy - The power infrastructure was upgraded from a single generator to two fully redundant generators, eliminating single points of failure entirely.• Expanded UPS capacity - UPS systems were doubled in capacity, ensuring extended runtime and improved load handling during power events.• Modernised cooling - HVAC and cooling systems were overhauled to be fully redundant and energy-efficient, improving both thermal stability and long-term operational efficiency.• Tier III–aligned design - The overall architecture now follows Tier III principles, enabling concurrent maintainability and higher availability.All infrastructure improvements were implemented without a single minute of customer-impacting downtime.What This Means for SATLINE CustomersThe move from Tier II to a Tier III–aligned design transforms the infrastructure from partially redundant to fully resilient. In practical terms, this delivers:• Elimination of single points of failure across all power and cooling systems• Concurrent maintainability, allowing any infrastructure component to be serviced without impacting live operations• Improved availability and fault tolerance, significantly reducing operational risk• Greater scalability, supporting future growth and higher service demandsFor SATLINE's clients, this means guaranteed continuity - even when infrastructure is being actively serviced or upgraded.“Our Tier III–aligned upgrade has already delivered measurable gains in operational resilience. Building on a 10-year track record of 100% uptime across both network and power, we have further strengthened our infrastructure through fully redundant power generation, increased UPS capacity, and modernised cooling. The result is a system that not only sustains uninterrupted service, but is engineered to exceed the reliability benchmarks our customers depend on.” - Simas Mockevicius, Senior Network Engineer, SATLINE.Looking AheadThis milestone is part of SATLINE's ongoing strategy to invest in infrastructure that meets the uptime demands of satellite communications and critical connectivity services. Looking further ahead, the company has confirmed expansion into Asia as its next strategic step - extending its carrier-grade infrastructure to a region experiencing rapid growth in satellite connectivity demand. SATLINE will continue to evolve its facilities and geographic footprint to serve the changing needs of the global SATCOM industry.About SATLINESATLINE is a European provider of data center and satellite infrastructure services for SATCOM businesses, with over a decade of experience. The company offers innovative and easily adaptable infrastructure solutions that help clients maintain efficient connectivity in the rapidly evolving satellite technology market. For more information, visit Satline.tv or contact pr@hostline.lt.

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