EstimateConvert.com Launches Automated Estimate Follow-Up Software for Contractors

EstimateConvert.com estimate follow-up software helps contractors automate personalized SMS and email follow-up after an estimate is sent.

New software helps contractors automatically follow up on estimates by text and email, reducing manual chasing and helping keep more opportunities active.

We built EstimateConvert.com to make follow-up easier, faster, and more consistent without forcing contractors to change how they already work” — Michael Lyons, Founder of EstimateConvert.com

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EstimateConvert.com today announced the launch of its estimate follow-up software built to help roofing contractors stay in front of homeowners after an estimate is sent, while also supporting HVAC , plumbing, electrical, remodeling, and other service trades.The platform allows contractors to upload an estimate as a PDF, connect the tools they already use, or forward estimate emails into the system. From there, personalized SMS and email follow-ups are sent automatically on the contractor’s schedule, without requiring a change to the way estimates are already created or managed.When a homeowner replies, the automation pauses automatically and the conversation appears in an inbox with an AI-generated suggested response. The goal is to help contractors stay responsive without spending evenings manually chasing every estimate.EstimateConvert.com is designed to work alongside tools contractors already use, including Jobber, Housecall Pro, ServiceTitan, AccuLynx, JobNimbus, Roofr, Leap, QuickBooks, and Zapier.“Roofing contractors often have only a small window to stay top of mind after an estimate goes out,” said Michael Lyons, Founder of EstimateConvert.com. “We built EstimateConvert.com to make follow-up easier, faster, and more consistent without forcing contractors to change how they already work.”Although the company is launching with a strong focus on roofers, the software is also intended for contractors across other trades who want a simpler way to keep estimates active, reduce manual follow-up, and stay connected with homeowners.EstimateConvert.com is available now with a 14-day free trial and monthly pricing listed at $29 for unlimited estimates, follow-ups, and team members.About EstimateConvert.comEstimateConvert.com is automated estimate follow-up software built for contractors. The platform helps contractors send personalized SMS and email follow-ups after an estimate is delivered, while fitting into the tools and workflow they already use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.