Renovations Complete for Todd Haimes Theatre in Manhattan

Governor Hochul today announced the reopening of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre following a $24 million renovation project. The most significant upgrades to the theater in decades, the renovation modernizes the historic Broadway venue, expands accessibility and enhances the theater’s role as a hub for artistic and community programming. Supported by a nearly $3 million investment from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), Empire State Development and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), the project supports jobs, promotes economic growth in the Theater District and enhances one of New York City’s most iconic cultural destinations.

“The curtain rises on a new chapter at the Todd Haimes Theatre as this transformative renovation supports greater accessibility to the arts for all,” Governor Hochul said. “Our unparalleled theater district brings visitors from all around the world, all throughout the year. Iconic venues like this drive tourism, boost our economic strength and make New York State the global capital of arts and culture.”

The NYCA is providing $1.1 million for the renovation that will include a restoration of the venue's historic interior, electrical improvements to the façade, updates to elevators, accessible renovations to restrooms, improved safety systems along with new seating and carpet. Accessibility will be expanded with a new Bluetooth-enabled assistive listening system, allowing Deaf or Hard of Hearing patrons to connect devices directly to the theatre’s sound system.

DASNY has provided $1 million in support for the Cadillac Lounge, a renovated multiuse space for Roundabout Theatre events.

Empire State Development is providing $896,000 through Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative toward the $4.6 million renovation of the theatre's Mustang Hub on the third floor. The project includes accessibility upgrades, new restrooms, modernized building systems and enhanced lighting and finishes, transforming the space into a welcoming public gathering space that supports artistic, education and community engagement programs and improves the overall visitor experience.

Originally built in 1911, the Todd Haimes Theatre is one of Broadway’s historic venues, and these improvements ensure it can continue serving audiences while preserving its architectural character.

State Senator Liz Krueger said, “As a lifelong theatregoer and a Roundabout subscriber for over 30 years, I’ve seen first-hand how Roundabout has revitalized many of our city’s historic stages — including three Broadway houses in our legendary Theatre District. With enhanced accessibility and revamped multi-purpose spaces, the renovated Todd Haimes Theatre will advance Todd’s legacy to better serve over 400,000 theatregoers, artists and community members every year.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “The reopening of the Todd Haimes Theatre is a powerful reminder that investing in the arts means investing in New York’s economic and cultural future. This renovation not only preserves a historic Broadway venue, but expands accessibility and ensures more New Yorkers can experience world-class theatre. I’m proud to represent the theater and support projects like this that strengthen the Theater District, create jobs and keep our arts community vibrant and inclusive.”

NYSCA Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Great art belongs to everyone and now, we are proud to support the Todd Haimes Theatre and these renovations to make an inclusive visitor experience accessible to all. This venue will continue to drive tourism, create jobs, strengthen our community and continue to employ artists and cultural workers. Congratulations to the entire Roundabout Theatre team and the completion of this transformative project.”

NYSCA Chair Patrick Willingham said, “Todd Haimes was a visionary who understood that art doesn’t just inspire a community, it builds one. Now the theater that bears his name is an accessible and inclusive space for the broadest audience possible. What a great day for New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Investments in arts and cultural institutions like the Todd Haimes Theatre strengthen a critical component of New York's diverse economy. Broadway and the city’s cultural sector draw visitors from around the world, support thousands of jobs and drive growth for nearby small businesses. Projects like this ensure that New York City remains a global destination for culture, tourism and creativity.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued investment in Manhattan’s cultural institutions and the Theater District, which remain central to our borough’s identity and economic vitality. The reopening of the Todd Haimes Theatre ensures this historic Broadway venue is more accessible, welcoming and equipped to serve audiences for generations to come. I’m grateful to Roundabout Theatre Company and our state partners for strengthening a cornerstone of Midtown and keeping Manhattan at the heart of the global arts community.”

The New York City Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, City University of New York Chancellor, and William D. Rahm, CEO of Everview Partners said, “The renovation of the Todd Haimes Theatre reflects the kind of strategic investment that keeps New York City’s cultural institutions strong and accessible. By modernizing this historic Broadway venue and creating new space for artistic programming and community engagement, this project will help ensure that Roundabout Theatre Company continues to serve audiences, artists and students for generations to come.”

Roundabout Theatre Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis said, “Over 40 years of leadership, Todd Haimes brought Roundabout from the basement of a grocery store all the way to Broadway. I am so proud to reopen the revitalized Todd Haimes Theatre with a play that he loved, and to welcome audiences back to an accessible, sustainable, state-of-the-art venue. This renovation would not have been possible without our partners in City and State government, who share our belief that the arts belong at the heart of our civic life. This renovation ensures that the Todd Haimes Theatre will continue to bring New Yorkers together to experience empathy, growth, and joy.”

The Todd Haimes Theatre renovation reflects Governor Hochul's broader commitment to supporting New York's world-renowned arts and culture sector as critical pillars of the state's economy and cultural identity. Projects like the Todd Haimes Theatre renovation demonstrate how these investments are strengthening New York City’s Theater District, supporting productions, drawing audiences and reinforcing the economic impact of Broadway. Under her leadership, New York has invested in strategic initiatives to support the industry's post-pandemic recovery, including the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, which has supported more than 190 productions, added over $2.5 billion to the state's economy, and created more than 25,000 jobs.

The state's commitment extends beyond capital funding to accessibility initiatives, making more than 300,000 tickets available to low- and moderate-income New Yorkers and creating fellowship opportunities for over 170 individuals through diversity job training incentives. These investments keep New York's Theater District vibrant, accessible, and globally competitive while preserving the historic character that makes Broadway the world's premier destination for live theatre. The project also supports New York State’s broader tourism strategy by enhancing one of the city’s most visited cultural destinations.

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. The Council on the Arts will award $161 million in FY2026, serving organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state’s world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.