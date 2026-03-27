Vevos Launches Free Trial for AI-Powered Process Mapping and Documentation

Any team can now describe a workflow in plain English and receive a professional BPMN process map and full documentation at no cost.

The free trial delivers something organizations have always had to pay a consultant to produce: a professional process map they actually own. That alone is worth the thirty seconds it takes.” — Founders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most enterprise automation projects fail before they ship. Not because the technology does not exist. Because the gap between a process that lives in someone's head and a workflow that a system can execute has always required a specialist to cross it. A business analyst to document it. A developer to build it. A QA team to test it. Weeks of calendar, minimum. Vevos (vevos.ai) was built to close that gap. Today, the company is opening its AI-powered process mapping and documentation platform to any organization, free, with no credit card required. Every team that builds a signed-off BPMN process map through the trial also receives a major discount on Conductor Agent automation as a direct thank-you for being among the first to use the platform.The Problem Vevos SolvesBusiness process management has existed as a discipline for decades. The tools have not kept pace with the work. BPMN modeling software requires specialized training. Workflow automation platforms assume the process is already documented, understood, and stable. Most organizations have none of those preconditions in place.The result is a familiar pattern. Processes live in email threads and tribal knowledge. Documentation lags reality by months. Automation projects get scoped, handed to a development team, and delivered into a process that has already changed. The model is wrong before it runs.Vevos's approach reverses the sequence. Process discovery happens in plain English, through conversation. Documentation and BPMN process maps are generated, not drawn. The review cycle is between domain experts and a readable artifact, not between a developer and a requirements document written six weeks ago. And execution follows sign-off automatically, through Conductor Agents that build and deploy without human coding effort.What the Free Trial Includes- The Vevos free trial covers the full process mapping and documentation workflow, the stage that has historically been the most expensive, slowest, and most error-prone part of any automation initiative:- Plain-language process intake via the Architect Agent- AI-generated BPMN 2.0 process maps, professional-grade and ready for enterprise use- Full workflow documentation, produced alongside the process map as a signed-off artifact- Review and refinement interface for domain expert sign-off- Process Discovery, allowing teams to query and navigate documented workflows in natural languageThe output of the free trial is a complete, professional process map and documentation set. This is not a preview or a watermarked demo. It is a deliverable that operations teams, compliance functions, and technology leaders can use immediately, regardless of what comes next.A Different CategoryVevos is not workflow automation software that assumes a process is already known. It is not a diagramming tool that produces maps with nowhere to go. It is not a low-code platform that still requires someone who speaks platform-specific logic.It is the first AI-native platform built around the complete process lifecycle: from the moment a process exists only as institutional knowledge, through professional BPMN documentation, through orchestrated execution by a dedicated AI engineering team, to a live, auditable, maintainable workflow. The Conductor Agents are not running scripts. They are building the technical implementation of a signed-off process map, in the same way a senior engineering team would, without the overhead of a senior engineering team.Why Process Mapping FirstEvery automation project starts with a process that exists in someone's head or in a document that no longer reflects reality. The first step has always been the hardest: getting the process out of people and into a form that a system can act on. Business analysts charge for this. Consultants bill for this. Most organizations skip it and build automation against a process they have not verified.Vevos inverts the cost structure. Process mapping and documentation are what the free trial covers, precisely because they are where automation projects most often fail. A team that completes the trial has already done the hardest part. The transition to Conductor Agent automation is the logical next step, not a separate project.Try it today at vevos.ai/free

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