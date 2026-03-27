Trilio Achieves Red Hat Premier Partner Status, Advancing Data Protection Across OpenShift & Red Hat’s Sovereign Cloud

Red Hat Premier Partner Program Tier - 2026

Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection and disaster recovery solutions, announced it has achieved Premier Partner status with Red Hat.

Trilio’s elevation to Premier status highlights its commitment to delivering integrated data protection solutions that support application modernization, virtualization adoption, and AI workloads.” — Kevin Kennedy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection and disaster recovery solutions, today announced it has achieved Premier Partner status within the Red Hat partner ecosystem. The program status recognizes Trillio as an expert Red Hat business partner with a significant focus on Red Hat’s solutions with joint customer success, and commitment to supporting enterprise deployments of open hybrid cloud infrastructure. This status attests to strengthened collaboration between Trilio and Red Hat, and complements the growing push for organizations to modernize IT infrastructure, adopt Kubernetes-based virtualization, and deploy more resilient AI platforms across hybrid and sovereign cloud environments.

As enterprises increasingly modernize infrastructure using technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, and Red Hat AI, the need for cloud-native data protection and disaster recovery solutions has become critical. Trilio’s platform provides integrated backup, recovery, and ransomware protection capabilities designed specifically for modern environments built on open infrastructure.

Supporting Infrastructure Modernization and Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift

Organizations across industries are accelerating migration away from legacy virtualization platforms and toward Kubernetes-based infrastructure using Red Hat OpenShift. Trilio provides native data protection for both containerized applications and virtual machines running on OpenShift, helping IT teams maintain business continuity while modernizing workloads.

By integrating with Red Hat technologies such as the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, Trilio enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows, enforce policy-driven governance across clusters, and streamline operations across distributed environments.

These capabilities are particularly important for enterprises building sovereign cloud environments, modernizing legacy virtualization workloads, and deploying AI infrastructure where operational resilience and regulatory compliance are essential.

Executive Perspective on the Collaboration

“Achieving Red Hat Premier Partner status reflects the strength of our collaboration and the growing demand from enterprises adopting Red Hat platforms for mission-critical workloads,” said David Safaii, Chief Evangelist and Co-Founder of Trilio.

“Organizations today are building sovereign clouds, modernizing infrastructure with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, and deploying AI platforms like Red Hat AI. These initiatives require resilient, cloud-native data protection. Through our collaboration with Red Hat, Trilio helps customers adopt open infrastructure with confidence—protecting everything from Kubernetes applications and virtual machines to AI pipelines—while leveraging automation through Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and centralized policy management with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management to remove friction and deliver true operational resilience.”

“Red Hat values partners that help customers unlock the full potential of open hybrid cloud technologies,” said Kevin Kennedy, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat. “Trilio’s elevation to Premier status highlights its commitment to delivering integrated data protection solutions that support application modernization, virtualization adoption, and AI workloads running on Red Hat platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as both companies seek to help organizations build more resilient, scalable infrastructure with open source technologies.”

Enabling Sovereign Cloud and AI Workloads

Governments, telecom providers, and large enterprises are increasingly investing in sovereign cloud architectures to ensure data residency, regulatory compliance, and operational control. At the same time, organizations are deploying AI platforms that require scalable infrastructure and strong data governance.

Trilio’s data protection platform enables organizations to safeguard mission-critical workloads across these environments by providing:

● Cloud-native backup and recovery for Kubernetes and virtual machines

● Disaster recovery and workload mobility across clusters and regions

● Ransomware protection and immutable backups

● Policy-driven automation across hybrid cloud environments

● Protection for AI pipelines and data environments running on OpenShift AI

These capabilities help enterprises maintain business continuity and operational resilience while adopting next-generation infrastructure built on open source platforms.

Red Hat Partner Ecosystem

The Red Hat Partner Ecosystem is a powerful network of strategic technology providers, system integrators, and service providers that collaborate with Red Hat to deliver innovative enterprise solutions built on open source technologies. Through close technical integration and joint go-to-market initiatives, Red Hat partners help organizations adopt open hybrid cloud infrastructure, modernize applications, and accelerate digital transformation.

Red Hat Partner Disclaimer

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, OpenShift, and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

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