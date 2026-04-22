Trilio and Bigstack Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Data Protection in the Asia-Pacific Market

Bigstack and Trilio Partnership Announcement

Integrated backup, disaster recovery, and workload mobility now available within Bigstack’s CubeCOS

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, a leader in cloud-native data protection, and Bigstack, a Taiwanese provider of enterprise cloud infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated data protection for enterprises deploying modern cloud environments.

Through this partnership, Trilio’s backup, recovery, and workload mobility capabilities are integrated with Bigstack’s CubeCOS platform, enabling organizations to deploy resilient private and hybrid cloud infrastructure with built-in data protection.

“By working with Bigstack, we can deliver migration capabilities and enterprise-grade data protection to customers who require flexibility, resilience, and the freedom that open infrastructure provides,” said David Safaii, Co-founder and Chief Evangelist at Trilio.

The collaboration strengthens both companies’ ability to support enterprises across Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific region as organizations modernize infrastructure and adopt open source cloud technologies.

“Partnering with Bigstack represents an important milestone in Trilio’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific region. Taiwan is a vibrant technology market with organizations rapidly adopting cloud-native platforms,” Rob Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Trilio.

Kai Kuo, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Business at Bigstack, said, “Our collaboration with Trilio strengthens the CubeCOS platform by providing customers with robust data protection capabilities built specifically for modern infrastructure. Together, we are helping enterprises deploy reliable cloud platforms that simplify operations while maintaining the highest levels of data resilience.”

Support for this joint offering is immediately available for customers looking to protect, migrate, and recover their virtual machines or container-based solutions. As organizations continue to embrace open source and cloud-native architectures, Trilio remains committed to providing best-in-class data protection solutions that empower enterprises to operate with agility and confidence.

For more information, visit www.trilio.io or www.bigstack.co.

About Trilio

Trilio is a leading provider of cloud-native data protection software solutions, engineered from the ground up for Kubernetes, KubeVirt and OpenStack environments. Our platforms deliver a modern backup and recovery experience enabling Cloud Architects, Platform Engineers, ITOps and DevOps to support disaster recovery, backup and recovery, ransomware protection, and application mobility initiatives.

About Bigstack

Bigstack is a cloud-native platform that eliminates infrastructure complexity. Deploy your entire cluster from a single ISO, run VMs and Kubernetes out of the box, and scale consistently from edge deployments to full data center environments. Bigstack's mission is to transform cloud computing into a foundation for innovation, empowering developers and businesses to create software that delivers a lasting impact.

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