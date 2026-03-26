Experts Examine Relationship Between Dyslexia and Leadership

Leadership depends on navigating complexity, not processing text.

Analysis highlights how dyslexia is associated with strengths relevant to leadership

Leadership is not about processing written text. It is about processing complex realities.” — Fernette Eide and Brock Eide

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent public discussion has raised questions about whether dyslexia should be considered a factor in evaluating leadership ability, including for the presidency.

In response, new commentary by Fernette Eide and Brock Eide, co-founders of Dyslexic Advantage, examines the relationship between reading ability and leadership performance.

The authors note that research and historical examples do not support a connection between reading fluency and the ability to lead at the highest levels. Instead, leadership depends on the ability to process complex information, make decisions under uncertainty, and align people around a shared direction.

“Leadership is not about processing written text. It is about processing complex realities.”

(Fernette Eide and Brock Eide)

The commentary highlights that individuals with dyslexia often demonstrate strengths in interconnected thinking, including the ability to recognize patterns, understand complex systems, and anticipate outcomes. These skills are frequently associated with effective leadership in business, science, and public life.

As described in The Dyslexic Advantage, these strengths can also include narrative reasoning, problem-solving, and adaptive thinking. In addition, individuals who learn differently often develop resilience and resourcefulness—skills that are critical in complex and rapidly changing environments.

The authors also reference historical perspectives on leadership. George Washington, the founding leader of the United States, was criticized by his contemporary John Adams for his writing ability. In a letter to Dr. Benjamin Rush, Adams described Washington as “too illiterate, unlearned, and unread” and stated that he “could not write a sentence of grammar, nor spell his words.” (Source: Founders Online, National Archives)

Despite these criticisms, Washington is widely regarded as an effective military and political leader, demonstrating strengths in strategic thinking, spatial reasoning, and decision-making.

The authors conclude that evaluating leadership ability based on reading performance may overlook key cognitive strengths that contribute to success in complex roles.

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