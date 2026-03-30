Z-text Launches Privacy Messenger Built on Blockchain and Zero-Knowledge Cryptography

New text messaging application uses BitcoinZ blockchain and zk-SNARKs to deliver decentralized, on-chain encrypted communication

AJELTAKE, MARSHALL ISLANDS, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Z-text has launched a text messaging application designed to provide decentralized private communication using zero-knowledge proof cryptography and blockchain infrastructure.The application routes messages through BitcoinZ blockchain nodes rather than centralized servers, combining AES-256-GCM device-level encryption with Zcash Sapling shielded transactions. This dual-layer approach means messages are encrypted on the sender's device before being transmitted and recorded on-chain.Z-text does not require a phone number, email address, or SIM card to create an account. Users are identified by a wallet seed, and conversations are initiated through a mutual cryptographic handshake. The platform's use of shielded z-addresses and zk-SNARKs is designed to keep sender and receiver identities, including IP addresses, concealed from the public ledger.Messages stored on-chain can be recovered on a new device using a 24-word seed phrase. The application also includes a Panic Mode feature that allows users to wipe all keys, messages, and contacts from a device using a dedicated emergency PIN, as well as a Stealth Mode that disguises the app's interface.The platform addresses unwanted messages through its on-chain micro-fee structure , where each message costs approximately $0.00003 — a negligible amount for individual users but economically prohibitive for high-volume automated spam.Z-text is a text-only messenger by design. The platform does not support photos, videos, or voice notes, a deliberate decision the development team made to minimize potential attack surfaces.The application is available now at z-text.com. Z-text operates on a one-time license model with no subscription fees About Z-text:Z-text is a privacy-focused messaging application built on the BitcoinZ blockchain and zk-SNARKs zero-knowledge proof technology. The platform provides decentralized, encrypted text communication without requiring personal identifying information.

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