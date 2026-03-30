15th Annual Jet Award Foundation Gala

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Corwin Toyota of Bellevue Presents the 15th Annual Jet Award Gala at Steelhouse Omaha

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jet Award Foundation is proud to announce the final lineup for the 15th Annual Jet Award Gala, presented by Corwin Toyota of Bellevue , taking place on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Steelhouse Omaha.This milestone year is dedicated to the memory of Michael B. Yanney, who passed away on February 14, 2026. Mr. Yanney was a cornerstone of the Omaha community and a primary champion of the Jet Award’s mission to support technical and trade scholarships.Event Schedule – Thursday, April 2, 2026Media and guests are invited to Steelhouse Omaha (1100 Dodge Street) for the following program:• 4:00 PM: Media Availability (Main Entrance)• 5:00 PM: VIP Reception (Spanning the upstairs and downstairs levels of Steelhouse)• 6:30 PM: 15th Annual Jet Award Gala Program Begins2026 Award Recipients and SponsorsThe foundation is honored to partner with local leaders to recognize this year’s standout athletes and mentors:• The Jet Award (College Return Specialist of the Year): Presented to Kaden Wetjen (University of Iowa). Wetjen makes history as the first-ever back-to-back winner of the Jet Award.• The Legacy Award (Sponsored by Ed and Sandra Hartman): Presented to Iowa legend and NFL veteran Tim Dwight, celebrating his storied career as one of the most explosive return men in football history.• The Mister Football Award (Sponsored by Superior Honda of Omaha and Acura of Omaha): Presented to Jett Thomalla of Millard South, recognizing the top high school football talent in the state.• The Jordan Larson Award (Sponsored by Dr. Jaime Seeman - Dr. Fit and Fabulous): Presented to Sonora DeFini of Gretna East Soccer for her excellence on the pitch and leadership in the community.• The Michael B. Yanney Mentor of the Year Award (Sponsored by Cox Communications): Presented to Scott Strohmeier, Head Football Coach at Iowa Western Community College, for his commitment to developing young student-athletes.About the Jet AwardNamed after 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers, the Jet Award honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football. Proceeds from the event benefit the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship , which provides essential funding for trade and technical school scholarships in the Omaha area.About Corwin Toyota of BellevueAs the presenting sponsor, Corwin Toyota of Bellevue is committed to the Omaha-Council Bluffs community and takes pride in supporting the educational and athletic excellence represented by the Jet Award.For more information visit Thejetaward.com or contact Mike’l Severe at Mikel.severe@thejetaward.com.

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