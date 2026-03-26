Unit 7 expands in size and scope with new shop facility

Unit 7 - Custom Props for Stage, Screen, and Themed Entertainment The Wild Robot - Engineering and Robotics by Catalyst Engineering, Scenic by Unit 7 Props

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unit 7 , a props design and fabrication firm, has announced the opening of a new shop facility in Winter Park, Florida, US, marking an expansion in both size and scope.Located near Central Florida's attractions, the new space reflects Unit 7’s aim to expand its service offerings and diversify its client base.The company has nearly 30 years of experience in prop design and fabrication, and a long-established connection to themed entertainment in Central Florida. With this new facility, it has enhanced its ability to serve clients both in the US and internationally."We thrive in challenge. Every project is unique, and we take joy in applying our creativity to every step of the process in bringing ideas into reality," says CEO David Lowe."Our new space will allow us to do at a greater scale, for new and interesting clients and projects, which is very exciting for our whole team."Unit 7's core values and reputation are built on delivering robust, detailed, production-ready props for clients across theme parks, film and TV, theatre, museums, and immersive experiences. Its offering spans a full range of services, with prop design, fabrication and 3D printing, custom weaponry, and production support.In addition to the new location, Unit 7 has expanded its scope by forming Unit 7 Designs . This new initiative handles large-scale projects, including scenic, theming, and structural design and fabrication, as well as installation and consultation.With these capabilities, Unit 7 is equipped to handle projects ranging from hand-held objects to fully themed structural installations.The company is now actively investing in talent and fosters a collaborative, creative environment for artisans. The team is led by Lowe, who shares a wealth of knowledge gleaned from successful film and television projects such as The Chronicles of Riddick, Terminator 3, and Herbie: Fully Loaded.With this new fabrication capacity, Unit 7 can take on unique projects across entertainment sectors at new levels of complexity.

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