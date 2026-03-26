Rugged Controls Announces Launch of RL45 Running Line Tensiometer

Running Line Tensiometer - RL45

New Running Line Tensiometer expands upon Rugged Controls' solutions for high-capacity smart deck machinery line monitoring.

As our customers continue to push the limits of load handling and line size, we’ve responded with a solution that delivers both the capacity and accuracy they depend on in the field” — Tomas Rezanka

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rugged Controls, an industry leader in smart instrumentation solutions, announced today the release of its newest Running Line Tensiometer (RLT), the RL45. Engineered for demanding and high-load applications, the RL45 delivers precise, real-time tension, load, and payout measurements with a maximum capacity of 500 tons and supporting line diameters up to 4.5 inches.

Designed to meet the needs of heavy-duty offshore and industrial operations, the RL45 provides operators with the critical data required to maintain safe working loads, optimize performance, and reduce the risk of equipment failure. Its robust construction ensures reliable operation in harsh environments, while seamless integration with Rugged Controls’ display systems enables clear, actionable insight at the point of operation.

“The RL45 represents a significant step forward in our Running Line Tensiometer offering,” says Tom Rezanka, President of Rugged Controls. “As our customers continue to push the limits of load handling and line size, we’ve responded with a solution that delivers both the capacity and accuracy they depend on in the field.”

The RL45 is now available for order or rent. For more information, visit rugged-controls.com or contact Rugged Controls directly at info@rugged-controls.com.

About Rugged Controls

Rugged Controls manufactures programmable controllers, tensiometers, force sensors, and monitoring software for applications across maritime, construction, utilities, oil & gas, and many other industries worldwide.

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