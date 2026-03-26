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Kimo Ma to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimo Ma, CEO and founder of Investor Central Capital, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on leveraging technology, data, and strategic mindset to transform personal finance and investing.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In his episode, Kimo Ma will explore how bridging information gaps and using AI-driven tools can empower everyday investors to make high-probability financial decisions. He breaks down how building a transparent, community-driven fintech platform can scale rapidly while maintaining integrity.

Viewers will walk away with actionable strategies for navigating the stock market, automating trading insights, and cultivating a high-performance investing mindset.

Kimo Ma’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/kimo-ma63870006

Kimo Ma
Legacy Makers TV
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Kimo Ma to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

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