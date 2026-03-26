Srikanth Srinivas Develops AI-Powered Automation System to Improve Software Reliability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the emergence of digital platforms scaling at a high rate, software reliability and efficiency have emerged as major challenges for enterprises. The engineers of these systems are at the center of stability, scalability, and security. Such a solution is offered by engineering leader Srikanth Srinivas , who has presented an AI-based automation solution to deal with these issues.The Papio Framework Generator , an artificial intelligence-enhanced framework that aims to streamline the process of developing test automation frameworks, is the core of this development. Provided as a browser extension, the platform automates framework scaffolding and simplifies the element selection process, making configuration and maintenance less demanding.Conventional automation systems often involve significant manual labor, which is inefficient and difficult to maintain. To mitigate this, the Papio system embeds artificial intelligence into automation processes to enhance the consistency, maintainability, and engineering efficiency of complex systems.Srinivas has more than 20 years of experience in platform engineering, DevOps transformation, and automation architecture. His work involves the design of massive automation systems across mobile, web, API, and cloud-native platforms, supporting enterprise environments that demand high performance and reliability. These systems are typically utilized in high-demand environments where business continuity and user experience require uptime, compliance, and system resilience.Besides this innovation, he has contributed to the establishment of scalable testing environments and the implementation of automation into continuous deployment pipelines, allowing for faster development while keeping system quality intact. These implementations assist organizations in minimizing release risks, bolstering testing coverage, and increasing the time-to-market for digital products in competitive sectors.The impact of this work is also reflected in its industry recognition. Srinivas is a Senior Member of IEEE and a Distinguished Fellow of SCRS. He plays an active role in global engineering communities through conferences and technical reviews. His participation in events such as TestingMind, IEEE conferences, and Intelligent Automation Week at SSON demonstrates his focus on the current progress in the fields of automation and AI systems.As organizations grow their digital infrastructure, the importance of AI-driven automation to enhance software reliability, reduce engineering overhead, and support scalable system development is highlighted by solutions like Papio. These innovations are vital in helping contemporary businesses operate sophisticated digital ecosystems without compromising performance, security, or operational efficiency.

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