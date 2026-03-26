Luzianne Tea marks biggest launch in more than 100 years

Ready to pour, clear as a bell.

America’s No. 1 bagged tea brand brings Southern iced tea tradition to a ready-to-drink gallon

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a century, LuzianneTea has been synonymous with the art of Southern iced tea. Recently, in its most significant expansion since its founding in 1902, the New Orleans-based brand is stepping out of the pantry and into the fridge with the launch of Luzianne Fresh Brewed Iced Tea by the gallon.The move marks a major milestone for Luzianne, long recognized as the nation’s #1 family bagged tea. By bringing its signature flavor to a ready-to-pour format, the brand is meeting the needs of today’s households without sacrificing the "made-from-scratch" quality that defines its legacy."Since 1902 Luzianne has been blending the Right Tea for Iced Tea – the Southern Original, that started it all," says Bo Reily, 4th generation leader of Reily Foods Company. "So, when we decided to make Luzianne Tea in a refrigerated gallon, we brought 124 years of expertise with us. The same taste you've always trusted is now brewed and chilled, ready to enjoy — because the best moments shouldn't have to wait."Luzianne Fresh Brewed Iced Tea is brewed in small batches using just three ingredients: water, cane sugar, and Luzianne tea leaves. The result is a “clear as a bell” clarity and smooth, crisp taste. This is the very same profile perfected by the brand back in 1932, carefully selecting tea leaves from around the world and blending them specifically for steeping over ice.The new gallon-sized jug is available in four varieties, each one crafted to feel like it came straight from the kitchen:• Sweet Tea — Made with only 3 simple ingredients, tea, water and cane sugar• Zero Sugar Sweet Tea — For homemade taste with none of the calories• Extra Sweet Tea — For those who like a little extra Southern charm• Unsweet Tea — The original classic tea that’s clear as a bellFrom front porch gatherings and backyard barbecues to Sunday suppers and weeknight dinners, Luzianne has been a staple of Southern hospitality for 124 years. Now, savoring the good times doesn't have to wait for a kettle to boil.Luzianne Fresh Brewed Iced Tea is available now in the refrigerated section at select grocers. To find it near you or discover tea-inspired recipes, visit Luzianne.com ###Established in 1902, Reily Foods Company is a family-owned business based in New Orleans producing beloved pantry staples including LuzianneTea, Blue PlateMayonnaise, French MarketCoffee, New England Coffee, Carroll Shelby’sTexas Brand Chili, and Swans DownCake Flour.

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