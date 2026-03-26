Kreg Therapeutics awarded Breakthrough Technology Designation for The Catalyst® bed with Premier, Inc.

Breakthrough Product Designation from Premier - The Catalyst® Bed

Kreg Therapeutics awarded Premier Breakthrough Technology contract for the Catalyst® bed, enabling In-Bed Verticalization™ for ICU patients up to 750 lbs.

Premier's Breakthrough Technology designation recognizes the Catalyst® bed's ability to mobilize complex ICU patients, reducing LOS, pressure injuries, and improving caregiver safety, up to 750 lbs.” — Christian Jorgensen, CEO, Kreg Therapeutics

MELROSE PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicagoland supplier Kreg Therapeutics has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Patient Beds, Mattresses, and Therapeutic Surfaces-Rental with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Kreg Therapeutics’ specialty Catalystbed that allows In-Bed Verticalization for patients up to 750 lbs.“We are honored that Premier has recognized the Catalyst bed with a Breakthrough Technology designation,” said Christian Jorgensen, CEO of Kreg Therapeutics. “By enabling In-Bed Verticalization™, the Catalyst helps clinicians safely mobilize even the most complex ICU patients – including bariatric patients up to 750 pounds – expanding access to early mobility. This capability can support reduced length of stay, fewer pressure injuries and improved caregiver safety –outcomes that are critical for today’s health systems.”Category InformationThe Patient Beds, Mattresses, and Therapeutic Surfaces-Rental contract (BT-NS-023) is a national group purchasing agreement managed by Premier that enables member hospitals and health systems to access a comprehensive suite of rental solutions for patient care equipment. This category includes advanced hospital beds, pressure-management mattresses and therapeutic surfaces designed to support specialized clinical needs – from critical care and bariatric applications to dynamic pressure redistribution therapy – with rental terms that drive operational flexibility and cost efficiency.Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.About Kreg Therapeutics, LLC.Kreg Therapeutics is a Chicago-based specialty bed company dedicated to improving outcomes for complex patients through innovative mobility solutions and are at the forefront of In-Bed Verticalization™ adoption at top hospitals in the US. Kreg designs and manufactures its products in the USA and supports hospitals through a nationwide service infrastructure, with regional service centers positioned to provide rapid, reliable clinical and operational support. The company has received multiple recognitions for its innovative bed technologies, including being named among Crain’s Chicago Business Most Innovative Companies.

The Catalyst ICU Verticalization Bed

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