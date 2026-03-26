A New Era Blasts Off at LEGOLAND ®

LEGOLAND® California and LEGOLAND® Florida Resorts Unveil an All-New Space-Themed Land, Bringing Out-of-This-World Fun for Families This Spring Break

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major new space-themed land launched at LEGOLAND, ushering in a new era of immersive storytelling, interactive technology, and elevated family thrills.LEGOLAND Ambassador Julie Estrada highlighted the debut of LEGO Galaxy, including its first-ever indoor space-themed roller coaster where riders design their own spacecraft using interactive touchscreens before blasting off on a fully immersive interstellar journey. They also shared how the new land invites families to train as space cadets, explore hands-on play zones, build and launch rockets, and dine among the stars. With spring break approaching, it's the perfect way for families to travel and experience the new era of fun.For more information, please visit https://www.LEGOLAND.com

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