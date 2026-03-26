PassHub Introduces Mobile App and Updated Plan Tiers

PassHub launches its Android mobile app, introducing zero-knowledge password management on the go. Updated plan tiers take effect April 1, 2026

Every password manager that's been breached had a master password. PassHub doesn't. There is nothing on our servers worth stealing.” — Inna Shablygin, Head of Operations

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WWPass today announced the launch of the PassHub mobile app for Android, bringing the full zero-knowledge password management experience to Android devices. iOS support is planned for a future release.

PassHub is a password manager built on a fundamentally different security model. Where conventional password managers encrypt a vault behind a master password -- a single secret that, if stolen, exposes everything -- PassHub eliminates that attack surface entirely. There is no master password. There is no central credential that an attacker can phish, guess, or extract from a breach.

Instead, access is controlled through the WWPass Key app, which authenticates users via a zero-knowledge architecture. All cryptographic operations take place on the user's device. PassHub never stores or sees credentials, encryption keys, or personal data. Even the files and websites stored in a PassHub vault are encrypted before they leave the device -- the server has no way to read what it stores.

The PassHub mobile app gives users access to their encrypted vault, OTP storage and generation, and secure sharing from any phone.. The app is available to all PassHub users.

Download PassHub for Android

Alongside the mobile app launch, WWPass is introducing updated PassHub plan tiers effective April 1, 2026. Users who create a PassHub account before April 1, 2026 will retain access to current free plan limits.

"Most password managers ask you to trust them with a master password -- and that trust has been broken, repeatedly," said Inna Shablygin, COO of WWPass. "PassHub is built so that trust is never required in the first place. There is nothing on our servers worth stealing. The mobile app extends that guarantee to Android phones, so users get the same zero-knowledge protection whether they are at their desk or on the go."

PassHub is available at passhub.net. The WWPass Key app, required for authentication, is available on both iOS and Android.

About WWPass: WWPass develops zero-knowledge authentication technology that eliminates both usernames and passwords. Its patented architecture uses distributed key storage with no single point of failure and no central credential repository. PassHub is available for individuals, teams, and enterprise deployments, including self-hosted and Microsoft Azure Marketplace options.

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