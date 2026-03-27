Network Intrusion Prevention System Market Trends & Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region & Segment Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Network Intrusion Prevention System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The network intrusion prevention system (NIPS) market is rapidly evolving as organizations worldwide seek stronger defenses against increasing cyber threats. With the growing reliance on digital networks and expanding IT infrastructures, demand for efficient and proactive security solutions is on the rise. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this crucial cybersecurity segment.

Current and Future Market Size of the Network Intrusion Prevention System Market

The network intrusion prevention system market has experienced swift growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.67 billion in 2025 to $5.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This upward trend historically stems from the surge in cyber-attacks and data breaches, broader adoption of network security solutions, stricter regulatory compliance mandates, heightened demand for IT infrastructure protection, and the growing dependence on enterprise networks.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand to $9.02 billion by 2030, with an elevated CAGR of 14.1%. The accelerating growth in this period is supported by increasing use of AI-driven intrusion detection technologies, rising preference for cloud and hybrid deployment models, the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) landscape which broadens potential attack vectors, an elevated need for managed security services, and a stronger focus on proactive threat intelligence. Market trends expected to dominate include higher adoption of cloud-based intrusion prevention systems, growth in managed security offerings, more hybrid solutions, advances in network behavior analytics, and increased investments in security training and awareness.

Download a free sample of the network intrusion prevention system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=35393&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Defining the Role of Network Intrusion Prevention Systems

A network intrusion prevention system is a cybersecurity tool designed to continuously monitor network traffic for malicious activity, unauthorized access attempts, and policy violations. It uses a combination of signature-based, anomaly-based, and behavioral detection methods to identify both established and emerging threats. Upon detecting suspicious behavior, the system automatically takes measures such as dropping harmful packets, terminating risky connections, or issuing alerts to safeguard the network’s integrity and security.

Rising Frequency of Network-Based Cyberattacks Boosting Market Demand

One of the primary forces driving the NIPS market is the increasing prevalence of network-based cyberattacks. These attacks involve unauthorized attempts to infiltrate, disrupt, or damage network infrastructure and data. As more businesses conduct operations online, the attack surface for cybercriminals widens, fueling the need for robust real-time protection. Network intrusion prevention systems play a vital role by identifying and blocking such malicious traffic promptly, thereby reducing breach risks. For instance, in May 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that internet crime complaints in 2024 reached 859,532, with total financial losses surpassing $16 billion—a 33% rise from the previous year. This alarming increase underscores the urgent need for advanced intrusion prevention technologies.

View the full network intrusion prevention system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-intrusion-prevention-system-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Digital Transformation Accelerating Network Security Requirements

The ongoing wave of digital transformation is another key contributor to market growth. Digital transformation involves integrating digital technologies across business functions to boost efficiency, improve services, and support data-driven decision-making. This process often entails accelerated cloud adoption and expanded digital service offerings that demand scalable, reliable network infrastructure. Network intrusion prevention systems help secure these expanded environments—including cloud platforms and connected networks—against evolving cyber threats in real time. For example, a November 2023 report from the Central Digital and Data Office in the UK highlighted a 9% growth in government digital professionals over six months, increasing the total to 28,337, reflecting the rising emphasis on digital transformation initiatives. This trend is driving further demand for sophisticated NIPS solutions.

Regional Outlook for the Network Intrusion Prevention System Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the network intrusion prevention system market, benefiting from advanced technological adoption and stringent cybersecurity regulations. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest pace during the coming years, propelled by rapid digitalization, expanding cloud infrastructure, and increasing cybersecurity awareness. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Network Intrusion Prevention System Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perimeter-intrusion-prevention-system-global-market-report

Network Security Software Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-security-software-global-market-report

Perimeter Intrusion Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perimeter-intrusion-detection-and-prevention-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.