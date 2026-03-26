FR4PCB Comprehensive UAV Chipset Solutions

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntroductionPowering the Future of Flight: FR4PCB’s Comprehensive UAV Chipset SolutionsDetailsPowering the Future of Flight: FR4PCB’s Comprehensive UAV Chipset SolutionsRapidly evolving landscape of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology, high-performance hardware architecture is the cornerstone of stable flight, precision obstacle avoidance, and extended endurance. As a leading provider of UAV components, FR4PCB is dedicated to delivering full-stack chipset solutions—from flight control and inertial navigation to communication links.Part NumberQuantityPackageManufacturer / BrandDescription & ApplicationFG-120H5,000ModuleBeijing Tianjian JiejiaNavigation-grade single-axis FOG (Fiber Optic Gyro); Zero-bias stability 0.001°/h. Suitable for missiles and strategic nuclear submarine navigation systems.FG-3010,000ModuleBeijing Tianjian JiejiaTactical-grade single-axis FOG; Size 60×35×31mm, Weight ≤120g. Suitable for tactical missiles and precision-guided weapons.MUG22-1S25,000SOP-8Micro-EpochAll-digital output MEMS gyroscope; High shock resistance (15000g). Suitable for small missiles and guided artillery shells.BMI27022,000LGA14Bosch6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU); Shock resistance 20000g. Suitable for UAVs and tactical guidance.50,000LGA8BoschHigh-precision barometric pressure sensor; Altitude measurement accuracy ±1m. Suitable for UAV altitude control.25,000LQFP64STMicroelectronicsHigh-performance ARM Cortex-M7 MCU; 216MHz. Suitable for weapon fire control systems.18,000LQFP64STMicroelectronicsARM Cortex-M4 MCU; 168MHz with DSP support. Suitable for UAV flight controllers.AT32F435RGT713,000LQFP64ArteryTekSTM32-compatible ARM Cortex-M4 MCU; 180MHz. Suitable for industrial/military electronic equipment.SX1276IMLTRT32,000QFN28SemtechLoRa RF chip; 15km transmission range. Suitable for long-range UAVs and IoT sensors.SX1278IMLTRT35,000QFN28SemtechLoRa RF chip; Spread spectrum modulation with high anti-interference. Suitable for battlefield communication systems.LR1121IMLTRT17,000QFN32SemtechMulti-band RF chip; Supports LoRa/GPS. Suitable for UAV navigation and communication.ICM-2069060,00016-pin LGATDK InvenSense6-axis MEMS IMU; Shock resistance 10000g. Suitable for UAVs and missile stabilization systems.ICM-42688-P43,059QFN24TDK InvenSense6-axis MEMS IMU; Ultra-low noise design. Suitable for high-precision guided weapons.MPU6000100,000QFN-24TDK InvenSense6-axis MEMS IMU; Widely used in UAVs, missiles, and robotics.FD6288Q28,000TSSOP-20Fortior Tech3-phase BLDC motor gate driver. Suitable for UAVs and robot power systems.NTMFS5C430NLT1G100,000DFN5X6onsemiN-Channel MOSFET; Low on-resistance. Suitable for UAV ESCs (Electronic Speed Controllers).SE5004L-R21,000QFN20SKYWORKSRF Amplifier; Operating frequency 9kHz–6GHz. Suitable for radar and communication systems.ICM-42688126,19914-pin LGATDK InvenSenseHigh-performance 6-axis IMU with FIFO buffer; Supports wake-on-motion. Suitable for wearable devices and smart homes.ICM-42688-A15,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSenseIndustrial-grade version of ICM-42688; Temp range -40°C~105°C. Suitable for industrial automation.ICM-4260530,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSenseLow-power 6-axis MotionTracking device. Suitable for wearables and smart home tech.ICM-4263885,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSenseLow-power 6-axis IMU with I3C interface and APEX motion engine. Suitable for UAVs and robotics.ICM-2068950,00016-pin LGATDK InvenSense6-axis IMU with pressure sensor interface; Supports altitude measurement. Suitable for UAVs and smartwatches.TDKZSSC312320,000SOIC-8TDKDigital temperature sensor; ±0.5°C accuracy. Suitable for industrial control and medical equipment.ITG-305015,000QFN-24TDK InvenSense3-axis MEMS gyroscope; Ultra-low noise with internal temp sensor. Suitable for consumer electronics and UAVs.ICM-42670-P30,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSenseLow-power 6-axis IMU; Supports I3C interface with internal FIFO. Suitable for wearables and IoT.ICM-4062725,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSense6-axis IMU; Integrated 3-axis gyro + 3-axis accel; Low power design. Suitable for UAVs and robotics.ICM-4260740,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSenseLow-power 6-axis IMU with I3C and APEX engine. Suitable for smart homes and industrial automation.IM-2067018,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSense6-axis IMU; High resolution with internal FIFO and motion wake-up. Suitable for smartphones and UAVs.ICM-42688-V89,00014-pin LGATDK InvenSense6-axis IMU; I3C/I2C/SPI support; Temp -40°C~105°C; Shock resistance 20000g.FR4PCB: Your Trusted Partner in UAV Core HardwareFR4PCB is more than just a component distributor; we are deep technical participants in the UAV industry. We understand the rigorous demands for stability in extreme environments. Therefore, we have established a strict screening system to ensure that every chip leaving our facility—such as the FG-120H and FG-30—possesses exceptional reliability and environmental adaptability.With a robust supply chain and a dedicated technical support team, we provide closed-loop services ranging from PCB design consultation to critical component selection.Core Solutions and Product PortfolioHigh-Performance Flight Control Centers (MCU)The flight control system is the "brain" of the drone. We provide top-tier processors based on ARMCortex-M4/M7 cores to meet varying computational complexities:The Industry Standard: The STM32F405RET6 remains the "Golden Standard" for racing and industrial drones.Extreme Computing Power: For missions requiring real-time image processing or complex trajectory planning, the STM32F722RET6 and AT32F435RGT7 offer superior calculation efficiency and ultra-low task latency.Precision Inertial Navigation (IMU & Sensors)Stable attitude control relies on accurate sensor data. FR4PCB offers a full range of Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) from consumer to industrial grades:Classic Stability: Time-tested models like the MPU6000, ICM-20689, and ICM-20690 are still the top choices for classic airframes due to their low quadrature error and excellent vibration rejection.Next-Gen Precision: We highlight the ICM-42688 series (including ICM-42688-P, ICM-42688-A, and ICM-42688-V), alongside the ICM-42605 and ICM-42607. These chips feature ultra-low noise density and, when paired with the BMI270, achieve the ultimate in motion sensing.Altitude & Pressure Control: Integrated with the BMP280 barometer and the TDKZSSC3123 signal conditioning chip, drones can achieve centimeter-level hovering precision.Specialized Applications: For diverse mission requirements, we also stock the ICM-42638, ICM-42670-P, ICM-40627, and ITG-3050 sensor solutions.Robust Power and Energy ManagementDrive Management: The FD6288Q 3-phase gate driver, combined with the high-performance NTMFS5C430NLT1G power MOSFET, ensures precise motor output and power redundancy in high-wind conditions.Sensor Fusion: The MUG22-1S and IM-20670 excel in complex energy monitoring and modular data acquisition.Long-Range Communication & RF LinksIn Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, signal integrity is paramount:LoRa Technology: Utilizing SX1276IMLTRT, SX1278IMLTRT, and the latest LR1121IMLTRT solutions, we significantly extend data transmission distances in complex urban or remote mountainous areas.Signal Enhancement: The SE5004L-R front-end amplifier ensures signal penetration even in high-interference environments.Target Application ScenariosFR4PCB’s chipset solutions are widely deployed across various sectors:Agricultural Protection: Leveraging the reliability of the FG-120H module to support 24/7 high-intensity operations in crop spraying and monitoring.Cinematography: Relying on the stability of the ICM-42688-P to provide ultra-smooth gimbal stabilization for 4K/8K video capture.Power Line Inspection: Utilizing the high-performance computing of the AT32F435RGT7 for automated obstacle avoidance and precision inspection.Logistics & Delivery: Combining the cost-effective FG-30 and MUG22-1S solutions with SX1276 long-range communication to lower the deployment costs of urban delivery fleets.Why Choose FR4PCB?In the UAV industry, the quality of a single chip can determine the safety of the entire aircraft. FR4PCB is committed to:Guaranteed Original Components: All models (e.g., MPU6000, ICM-20690) are sourced from original manufacturers or authorized channels.Deep Technical Customization: We don't just sell chips; we understand how to maximize their performance on your PCB.Rapid Supply Chain Response: We maintain strong global sourcing capabilities for high-demand or hard-to-find components.Contact Us: If you are looking for high-performance UAV hardware cores or seeking optimization for your circuit designs, visit us at https://www.fr4pcb.tech/

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