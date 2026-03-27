Hidden Brains Wins ET MSME Award Validating Enterprise-Grade Global Delivery Hidden Brains

Hidden Brains wins the ET MSME Award 2026, recognizing its global delivery excellence in the category of ‘Top Service Exporter of the Year’.

This recognition is a reflection of our journey, one built on consistency, strong systems, and a commitment to delivering real business value across global markets.” — JugalKishore Chhawchharia

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden Brains, a global digital solutions and AI-driven software development company has been awarded the ET MSME Award held on March 24, 2026.

The award was received by JugalKishore Chhawchharia, Co-Founder & Executive Director, along with Naman Chhawchharia - R&D Head, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey of building global delivery capabilities from India.

This recognition underscores India’s growing leadership in exporting high-value digital engineering services and highlights Hidden Brains’ role in enabling global enterprises through scalable technology solutions.

Over the years, Hidden Brains has focused on building strong systems, disciplined execution frameworks, and long-term client relationships. Its approach has been centered on delivering scalable, reliable, and outcome-driven solutions across industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and financial services.

Hidden Brains’ growth has been driven by disciplined execution, scalable delivery systems, and a strong focus on long-term client value. Its ability to operate seamlessly across geographies and time zones has enabled the company to build enduring partnerships with global enterprises.

Commenting on the achievement, JugalKishore Chhawchharia, said:

“This recognition is a reflection of our journey, one built on consistency, strong systems, and a commitment to delivering real business value across global markets. Over the years, we have focused on building trust through reliable execution and long-term partnerships. This award validates our belief that global impact can be created through discipline, adaptability, and continuous learning.”

The ET MSME Awards are among India’s most respected platforms recognizing excellence and impact within the MSME sector. The Top Exporter of the Year category highlights organizations that have demonstrated strong international business performance, operational maturity, and sustained global presence.

The company is actively advancing AI-led transformation through enterprise-grade generative AI platforms, data engineering solutions, and intelligent automation frameworks. The company remains focused on enabling businesses worldwide to operate more efficiently, scale sustainably, and adapt to evolving digital ecosystems.

This recognition further reinforces Hidden Brains’ position as a company that not only serves global markets but also delivers with consistency, reliability, and enterprise-grade capability.

About Hidden Brains

Hidden Brains is a leading AI app development company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with a truly strategic international presence. With 2400+ clients across 107+ countries, it delivers enterprise software, AI-driven solutions, and digital transformation services. The company focuses on building scalable systems, enabling operational efficiency, and driving long-term value for businesses worldwide.

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