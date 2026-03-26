ALE Concludes Investigation Following Deadly Forsyth County Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded its investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash involving underage individuals in Forsyth County. ALE routinely conducts criminal investigations to identify the source of alcoholic beverages provided to underage persons, particularly in cases resulting in serious injury or fatalities.

ALE special agents were notified by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office that alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor of a single vehicle fatal motor vehicle crash on March 8. The collision resulted in the death of the driver and injuries to the passenger; both occupants were under the age of 21.

During the investigation, ALE agents took several steps to determine how those involved in the crash obtained alcohol, including conducting multiple interviews and executing two search warrants. Agents determined that, prior to the crash, the occupants were provided a bottle of liquor, which they took to a park in Yadkin County to consume before traveling to Winston-Salem, where the crash occurred.

Based on investigative findings, ALE agents arrested Zachary Anderson Lawson, 18, of Mocksville. Lawson was arrested and charged with:

Aiding and Abetting a person less than 21 years old in the possession of an alcoholic beverage – 2 counts

Aiding and Abetting a person less than 21 years old in the consumption of an alcoholic beverage

Give spirituous liquor to a person less than 21 years old

Consumption of an alcoholic beverage by a person less than 21

Possession of an alcoholic beverage by a person less than 21

Purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a person less than 21

ALE also cited Robert Lee Tesh, 21, of Mocksville with Aid and Abet an Underage Possession of Alcohol by a Person of Lawful Age.