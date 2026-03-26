Archery Innovations Launches Industry-First Mounting System and All-In-One Anchor Sight™

The New System Addresses Limitations of Traditional Peep Sights

The Anchor Sight was designed to replace the peep sight with something better and it did. The new mounting system and All-In-One sight system takes compound archery to a place it’s never been” — Lonny Asher, President of Archery Innovations

MAHNOMEN, MN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archery Innovations , the leader in peep-less archery sighting technology and creator of the Anchor Sight, today announced the release of its new mounting system paired with two sizes of the All-In-One AnchorSight™ , designed to improve shooting consistency while simplifying the modern bow setup. The system helps shooters maintain the exact same bow position on every shot by clearly showing bow torque and alignment. By creating a consistent anchor point and bow alignment regardless of shooting angle, the Anchor Sight allows shooters to eliminate the need for a peep sight.“The Anchor Sight was designed to replace the peep sight with something better and it did. The new mounting system and All-In-One sight system takes compound archery to a place it’s never been,” stated Lonny Asher, President of Archery Innovations. “Consistency, accuracy, and confidence is something we are all looking for when it comes to archery. Whether you’re a 3D competition shooter looking for a sharper edge or a hunter looking to make the most ethical shot possible, the Anchor Sight hits the mark.”Key features:- Accurately eliminates the need for a peep sight.- New precision mounting system for improved stability and alignment.- Real-time bow torque indication to maintain consistent form.- Repeatable bow positioning shot after shot, regardless of shooting angle or body position.- Expanded field of view by eliminating the peep sight, adding crucial minutes of available shooting light and allowing a better view of your target before, during, and after the shot.- All-In-One Anchor Sight design that simplifies the bow setup.The All-In-One Anchor Sight™ is available in two sizes of optic lens and three pin configuration options retailing for $324.99. The original Anchor Sight model, now equipped with the new mounting system, is also available for $274.99 and remains compatible with most major sight brands and models.To learn more about the Anchor Sight, visit www.AnchorSight.com and follow us on Instagram About Archery InnovationsArchery Innovations is Native owned, headquartered in Mahnomen, Minnesota, and the pioneering developer and manufacturer of the Anchor Sight family of peep-less archery sighting systems. Founded in 2003, the company specializes in rigid riser-mounted optics that deliver torque-free accuracy, full field-of-view targeting, and real-time feedback for bowhunters and 3D archers, replacing traditional peep sight limitations such as peep twist and the need for peep size, height, and position adjustments.For more for information, https://archeryinnovations.com/

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