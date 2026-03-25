Calvary Chapel The Rock Announces Santa Rosa Easter and Good Friday Services

Members of Calvary Chapel The Rock share a moment of fellowship during a worship service in Santa Rosa, California. The church emphasizes authentic community as a core value. Head Pastor Joe DuCharme preaches from the book of Haggai with scripture displayed on screen at Calvary Chapel The Rock in Santa Rosa, California. The church is committed to expositional, verse-by-verse Bible teaching Worship Pastor Benjamin Skiles leads the worship team during a service at Calvary Chapel The Rock in Santa Rosa, California. The church offers live worship at all Sunday and special holiday services. A pastor prays with members of the congregation during a Sunday service at Calvary Chapel The Rock, a Calvary Chapel church located in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California. Congregation members connect after a worship service at Calvary Chapel The Rock in Santa Rosa, California. The church serves families and individuals across Sonoma County.

Join Calvary Chapel The Rock in Santa Rosa for Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, offering multiple times for Sonoma County families and newcomers.

We invite everyone, whether they have been lifelong churchgoers or are stepping into a sanctuary for the first time.” — Pastor Joe DuCharme, Calvary Chapel The Rock

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calvary Chapel The Rock has officially announced its expanded Passion Week schedule for 2026. Designed to serve the growing spiritual needs of the Sonoma County community, the church will host services centered on Jesus’s road to the cross, beginning with Palm Sunday and culminating with three services on Easter Sunday, April 5.This marks the first Easter since the passing of founding pastor Ross Reinman, who planted Calvary Chapel The Rock on Jan. 5, 2003, with 40 chairs in a rented hall near Sebastopol. Pastor Joe DuCharme, who served alongside Reinman for years before assuming the role of head pastor, has continued the same style of verse-by-verse Bible teaching, also known as expository preaching , as his mentor. This Passion Week also marks DuCharme's first Easter Sunday as head pastor of The Rock.The Easter season at Calvary Chapel The Rock kicks off on Palm Sunday, March 29, with head pastor DuCharme walking the congregation through the final days of Jesus' earthly ministry, from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem to the intense trial before Pontius Pilate."Our 'Road to the Cross' teaching is meant to help serve our members and community in Santa Rosa," said Head Pastor Joe DuCharme. "We invite everyone, whether they have been lifelong churchgoers or are stepping into a sanctuary for the first time, to visit this Sunday as we begin Passion Week and contemplate the weight of the sacrifice made on our behalf."The teaching will explore the stark biblical contrasts between the release of the guilty and the condemnation of the innocent, specifically focusing on the accounts of Barabbas and the trial of the ages.On Friday, April 3, the church will host two distinct Good Friday services at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. These services are centered on the Seven Statements of the Cross, drawn from the recorded final words of Jesus Christ in the Gospels. Seven different speakers will each deliver a brief, poignant message on one of these statements, creating a multi-faceted evening of worship and reflection. Christian youth ministries and KidMin will be available at the 6:30 p.m. service, making the evening accessible for families with young children. A dessert potluck will follow the evening services.The week reaches its peak on Sunday, April 5, with three services for Easter Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to accommodate the expected influx of visitors from across Sonoma County. The Easter Sunday teaching focuses on the account of the resurrected Jesus appearing to two travelers on the Road to Emmaus, as recorded in the Gospel of Luke. "We are excited to celebrate what we believe is the greatest event in human history, which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ," said Pastor Joe DuCharme. "He still meets with people on their path, on their road in life, to show himself as the Messiah, the Savior and God."All three Easter Sunday services include special desserts, a kids choir performance, and children's ministry programming. Families attending with young children will have dedicated kids' ministries at all three services.Each service will feature Christ-centered worship services led by Worship Pastor Benjamin Skiles and a message of resurrection hope from Pastor Joe DuCharme. The services are specifically tailored to be accessible to those searching for churches in Santa Rosa that offer both high-quality teaching and a genuine, loving community.About Calvary Chapel The Rock:Calvary Chapel The Rock is a Bible-teaching Christian church located in Santa Rosa, California. Founded in 2003 by Pastor Ross Reinman, the church is known for its verse-by-verse teaching, strong emphasis on family and children's ministries, and long-standing commitment to community outreach and global missions. The Rock provides programs for all ages, including Awana, KidMin, youth ministries, men's and women's ministries, and local and international service opportunities. The church continues its mission under the leadership of Pastor Joe DuCharme. For more information about Calvary Chapel The Rock, service times, or family programs such as Awana, KidMin, or the youth groups, please visit www.cctherock.org Content Creation and Syndication by ClientCzar , a B2B customer acquisition partner specializing in technology development and revenue-driven marketing strategies for SMBs.

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