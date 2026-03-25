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BRIDGE Data Migration Update: March 24, 2026

We’re pleased to let you know that, in response to statewide concerns and after consulting with multiple school districts, NDDPI has secured an additional vendor to support the PowerSchool‑to‑Infinite Campus transition. Aurora Educational Technology, a firm with extensive experience in this type of migration, will now be assisting with the process.

Aurora recently supported school districts in North Carolina with their statewide transition from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus. We will begin coordinating immediately with Aurora and Infinite Campus to revise the migration and trial conversion plans. Updated timelines and details will be shared as soon as they are available, which we expect to be on or before Friday, March 27.

NDDPI has also reached a mutual agreement with Consultadd to terminate their services effective immediately. Please discontinue all communications, planned working sessions, and other activities with Consultadd.

If you have questions, please email the BRIDGE project team at BRIDGE@nd.gov.

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BRIDGE Data Migration Update: March 24, 2026

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