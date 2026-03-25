BRIDGE Update: March 13, 2026

Data Migration

The BRIDGE project team is currently exploring options to expedite the data migration process for districts. Further updates will be communicated via the NDDPI Messenger and posted on the NDDPI website.

Premium Products

Infinite Campus has been compiling data regarding Premium Product module use from districts during regularly scheduled status calls. To date, roughly 63% of districts have provided insight. Below is an overview of the Premium Product use trends.

Online Registration: 90% using now; 5% plan to use in 2027/28; 5% not using

Food Service: 73% using now; 10% plan to use in 2027/28; 17% not using

Payments: 75% using now; 10% plan to use in 2027/28; 15% not using

Workflow: 80% using now; 5% plan to us in 2027/28; 15% not using

Questions?

If your district implementation team has project questions, we strongly encourage you to join us for BRIDGE Office Hours. This is our monthly open forum designed for district personnel and partners to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project.

You can also reach our project team directly at BRIDGE@nd.gov.