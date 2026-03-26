ARIScience to Collaborate with MSK Therapeutics Accelerator to Advance Novel Precision Small Molecule Therapeutic

Collaboration leverages MSK’s expertise to accelerate development of therapeutic candidates produced by ARIScience’s small-molecule discovery capabilities

Collaborating with the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator is a milestone moment for our company - an opportunity to pair our AI-driven discovery with MSK’s world-class translational expertise.” — Joy Alamgir, Founder of ARIScience

WAYLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARIScience , a biotech company at the forefront of drug discovery using a unique combination of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum chemistry, computer vision, and biochemistry, today announced a collaboration with the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator, a selective partnership program from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) designed to foster and accelerate innovation between MSK and biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, with the goal of co-developing and advancing precision therapeutics for cancer. Through this collaboration, ARIScience will be able to access MSK’s drug development resources and expertise to advance preclinical testing of novel therapeutic candidates targeting metastasis.“Cancer is one of the most complex biological challenges we face, and we believe AI can meaningfully compress the timeline from hypothesis to high-quality drug candidates,” said Joy Alamgir, Founder of ARIScience. “Collaborating with the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator is a milestone moment for our company - an opportunity to pair our AI-driven discovery with MSK’s world-class translational expertise to help advance new precision therapeutic possibilities for patients.”“We're pleased to connect ARIScience with the translational resources available at MSK's cores to accelerate development of their novel therapeutic candidates,” said Eileen Flowers, Director, Technology Development and Licensing in MSK’s Office of Entrepreneurship & Commercialization.The MSK Therapeutics Accelerator ( https://www.mskcc.org/commercialization/programs-accelerators/msk-therapeutics-accelerator ) connects participating companies with MSK’s clinical and scientific expertise to establish collaborations aimed at accelerating therapeutic development for cancer patients.About ARIScienceARIScience is at the forefront of drug discovery, leveraging a unique combination of AI, quantum chemistry, computer vision, and biochemistry to develop novel small molecule drugs. Their mission is to reduce the burden of human disease by discovering therapeutics that interrupt disease pathways. With a focus on neurodegenerative, inflammatory, infectious and metastatic diseases, ARIScience employs cutting-edge in silico methods to efficiently identify and optimize drug candidates. Their commitment to innovation and collaboration with leading institutions positions them to make a significant impact on human health. ARIScience is creating value in two ways: (1) developing small-molecule assets targeting respiratory depression, cutaneous burn and radiation injuries, antivirals for Dengue, and novel bacteriostatic antibiotics; and (2) its AI-driven quasi quantum chemistry (AI+QQ) small-molecule discovery platform for precision exogenous or endogenous protein inhibition and potentiation.

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