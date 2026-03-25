EPC Group Launches Zero-Downtime Microsoft 365 Tenant-to-Tenant Migration Practice

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Enterprise consulting firm expands cloud migration services to address surging demand from M&A-driven Microsoft 365 tenant consolidation

Organizations going through M&A face an immediate and critical challenge: how do you merge two completely separate Microsoft 365 environments without losing data or disrupting thousands of users?” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a recognized leader in AI, Microsoft Cloud consulting, and enterprise business intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its Microsoft 365 Tenant-to-Tenant migration practice to meet accelerating demand from organizations navigating mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and large-scale IT consolidation.The expanded practice delivers end-to-end migration services across the full Microsoft 365 and Azure ecosystem, including SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive for Business, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Power Automate, Power Apps, Azure Active Directory, and Microsoft Intune. EPC Group's proprietary methodology is engineered for zero downtime and zero data loss, enabling organizations to consolidate multiple Microsoft 365 tenants into a single, unified environment without disrupting daily operations or compromising regulatory compliance requirements."Organizations going through M&A face an immediate and critical challenge: how do you merge two completely separate Microsoft 365 environments without losing data, breaking permissions, or disrupting thousands of users?" said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "We've completed over 5,200 cloud migrations, and tenant-to-tenant consolidation has become the single most requested service from enterprise and mid-market clients. It's not just email and files anymore — companies are running mission-critical business processes on Power Automate, custom applications on Power Apps, and entire data estates on Microsoft Fabric. Every single one of those has to migrate seamlessly."SharePoint Online migrations represent one of the most complex components of any tenant consolidation. EPC Group's SharePoint migration methodology includes full preservation of site collections, hub site architectures, document libraries, list structures, metadata columns, content types, custom web parts, page layouts, granular permission sets, and site-level workflows. The firm's approach also addresses SharePoint Syntex and AI-driven content processing configurations that have become increasingly embedded in enterprise document management strategies.Exchange Online migrations encompass user and shared mailboxes, room and resource mailboxes, shared calendars, distribution lists, dynamic distribution groups, mail flow rules, transport rules, retention policies, journal rules, and eDiscovery configurations. EPC Group ensures mail routing continuity throughout the migration window so end users experience no interruption in email delivery or calendar functionality.Microsoft Teams migrations preserve channel structures, standard and private channel content, conversation history, files stored in underlying SharePoint document libraries, tabs, connectors, third-party app integrations, Teams policies, and meeting configurations. The firm's methodology also handles Teams Phone System configurations, call queues, and auto-attendant settings for organizations using Microsoft Teams as their primary voice platform.For organizations that have adopted the Microsoft Power Platform, EPC Group migrates Power Automate flows, including cloud flows, desktop flows, and scheduled flows, along with their associated connections, environment variables, and solution dependencies. Power Apps migrations cover canvas apps, model-driven apps, Power Pages portals, custom connectors, and Dataverse environments. The firm ensures that all business logic, security roles, and data relationships within Dataverse are preserved and fully functional in the target tenant.Microsoft Fabric and Power BI migrations represent a rapidly growing area of EPC Group's tenant consolidation practice. The firm migrates Power BI workspaces, reports, dashboards, datasets, dataflows, paginated reports, deployment pipelines, and row-level security configurations. For organizations running Microsoft Fabric, migrations include Fabric lakehouses, data warehouses, Spark notebooks, data pipelines, KQL databases for real-time analytics, and OneLake data configurations. EPC Group's Multi-Model AI architecture for Power BI, which layers Microsoft Copilot with Claude, Perplexity, and OpenAI, is also deployed post-migration to accelerate time-to-insight for consolidated analytics environments.Azure Active Directory consolidation unifies user identities, security groups, administrative units, conditional access policies, multi-factor authentication configurations, Privileged Identity Management roles, enterprise application registrations, and single sign-on configurations. EPC Group also migrates Microsoft Intune device management policies, compliance policies, app protection policies, and device configurations to ensure endpoint management continuity across the consolidated tenant."What differentiates our methodology is the combination of AI-driven pre-migration analysis with our zero-downtime execution framework," O'Connor added. "We use AI-powered assessment tools to analyze both source and target tenant environments before a single byte of data moves. The assessment identifies permission conflicts, licensing gaps, namespace collisions, compliance policy discrepancies, and data governance risks. This allows our migration teams to resolve issues proactively rather than firefighting during cutover. We maintain full HIPAA, SOC 2, and FedRAMP compliance throughout the entire migration lifecycle, which is non-negotiable for our healthcare, financial services, and government clients."The announcement follows EPC Group's recent recognition in G2's Spring 2026 reports, where the firm earned perfect scores in Business Intelligence Consulting . The firm also recently launched its Multi-Model AI architecture for Microsoft Power BI that integrates Microsoft Copilot with Claude, Perplexity, and OpenAI to deliver enterprise-grade decision intelligence capabilities, which received widespread coverage across technology media outlets within its first week of announcement.EPC Group provides tenant-to-tenant migration services for organizations ranging from mid-market companies with 500 users to Fortune 500 enterprises with over 100,000 users across multiple geographic regions.For more information about EPC Group's Microsoft 365 Tenant-to-Tenant migration services, visit epcgroup.net/services/cloud-migration or call (888) 381-9725.About EPC GroupEPC Group is a Houston-based AI and Microsoft Cloud consulting firm specializing in enterprise AI architecture, Power BI business intelligence, Microsoft Fabric, Power Platform development, Microsoft 365 cloud migrations, and SharePoint consulting. Founded by Errin O'Connor, a recognized AI thought leader and author of multiple best-selling Microsoft Press books including Microsoft Power BI Dashboards Step by Step, EPC Group has completed over 5,200 successful cloud migrations for Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and mid-market organizations. The firm's services span AI implementation, Multi-Model AI for Power BI, Microsoft Fabric architecture, Power Automate and Power Apps development, Microsoft 365 tenant consolidation, and information security consulting.

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