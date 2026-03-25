- Utah Launches Project BRIDGE

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2026) — Today at the Utah Homeless Services Board meeting, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the launch of Project BRIDGE (Building Resources and Individual Destinations toward Greater Exits), a targeted, 100-day emergency response designed to address immediate pressures in the state’s homeless services system and connect individuals to lasting solutions.

One-time funding for winter overflow shelter is coming to a close on April 30. In response, Project BRIDGE will help stabilize the system while prioritizing pathways to housing, treatment and long-term support.

“Project BRIDGE represents a shift in how the state is responding to homelessness,” said Tyler Clancy, state homeless coordinator. “We are moving beyond simply managing capacity and focusing on ensuring every individual experiencing homelessness has a clear, actionable path toward stability. This is about delivering meaningful results for the people we serve.”

Project BRIDGE outreach teams will work directly within shelters to connect people to housing placements, treatment options and supportive services. The effort prioritizes outcomes and long-term recovery, and is structured to be more cost-effective than the current system. Outreach teams will be made up of treatment providers, case workers and peer-support specialists.

“Project BRIDGE will offer real opportunities that include placements and direct connections to services that can change someone’s trajectory,” said Carol Hollowell, executive director at Switchpoint, one of Utah’s largest providers of homelessness and poverty services.

Moe Egan, a board member on the Utah Homeless Services Board, emphasized the importance of the approach: “This is the kind of coordinated effort the system has needed. Bringing together clinical staff, peers and treatment providers allows us to meet people where they are and help them take meaningful steps forward.”

Project BRIDGE reflects a broader commitment to building a more effective, accountable and sustainable homeless response system that is focused on helping people exit homelessness and move toward long-term stability.

“This is about building a system that helps people move forward,” Clancy added. “By aligning resources, strengthening partnerships and focusing on outcomes, we are creating stronger, more stable futures for Utahns in need.”

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About the Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services works in partnership with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief and non-recurring. The office provides statewide support for project services, interventions and system performance reporting. It also supports the Utah Homelessness Services Board in guiding statewide strategy and resource allocation.