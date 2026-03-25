Horizontes Nature Experiences Awarded Costa Rica's Elite CST Certification

Horizontes Nature Experiences

Horizontes Nature Experiences earns Costa Rica's highest sustainable tourism honour — the Elite CST Certification — after 40 years of responsible travel.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizontes Nature Experiences Achieves Costa Rica's Highest Sustainable Tourism Honour — The Elite CST CertificationA landmark recognition for a company that has spent over four decades proving that travel, when done right, is a force for profound good.Horizontes Nature Experiences has been awarded the Elite level of the Certification for Sustainable Tourism (CST) — Costa Rica's highest and most coveted distinction for environmental, social, and economic responsibility in tourism.Granted by the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), this prestigious certification is not simply an award. It is a declaration — that Horizontes doesn't just comply with sustainability standards, but embodies them in every guide trained, every lodge partnered with, and every journey it designs for travellers seeking to experience Costa Rica with purpose and integrity."At Horizontes, sustainability has never been a trend — it's part of who we are. Achieving the CST Elite level is a reflection of decades of work by a passionate team that believes travel can be a force for good. We're deeply grateful to our partners and travellers who share our commitment to protecting what makes Costa Rica so special."— Ana Corrales, Head of Sustainability, Horizontes Nature ExperiencesWhat the CST Elite Certification MeansThe Certification for Sustainable Tourism is a globally recognised programme that evaluates tourism companies across four defining pillars. Achieving the Elite level — the programme's highest category — means Horizontes has met exceptional standards across every one of them:Environmental Leadership: Reducing carbon emissions, conserving water and energy, and actively protecting Costa Rica's extraordinary biodiversity.Community Impact: Generating fair employment, championing local entrepreneurship, and investing in the social fabric of the communities that make its experiences possible.Cultural Preservation: Honouring Costa Rica's rich heritage and living traditions through travel experiences that are as authentic as they are transformative.Traveller Education: Fostering genuine environmental awareness and responsible behaviour in every traveller who journeys with Horizontes.A Legacy of Responsible TravelFor over 40 years, Horizontes has been a pioneering force in responsible, tailor-made travel across Costa Rica — built on a philosophy as simple as it is radical: travel should enrich both the traveller and the destination. This certification reaffirms what Horizontes' partners and travellers have always known:Authenticity: Journeys that connect deeply with Costa Rica's people, culture, and wilderness.Integrity: Operations that protect biodiversity and empower local communities at every step.Excellence: Seamless logistics, expert naturalist guides, and experiences that don't just inspire — they change the way people see the world.More Than Travel: A Commitment to Costa Rica's Future. Every itinerary Horizontes designs, every lodge it partners with, every guide it trains — each is part of a greater mission: to make tourism a tool for conservation, education, and lasting wellbeing.Travellers who choose Horizontes support:Local communities and small producers through fair partnerships and responsible sourcing.Environmental restoration projects protecting Costa Rica's rainforests, oceans, and wildlife.Educational initiatives inspiring the next generation to love and protect the natural world.Why This Recognition MattersCosta Rica is a global leader in sustainable tourism, and the CST programme is one of the most respected certification models on earth. Placement in the Elite category positions Horizontes among the very top sustainable tour operators in the country — trusted by international partners, travel agents, and eco-conscious travellers who refuse to separate ethics from experience.This achievement is not an endpoint. It is a promise — to keep innovating, keep improving, and keep leading the transformation of travel in Costa Rica and far beyond.

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