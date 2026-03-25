EchoLive Launches Free Read-It-Later App With Audio for Pocket and RSS Users

EchoLive combines saving, reading, feeds, search, and listening in one platform. EchoLive by Voxiven LLC EchoLive's RSS feed reader with keyboard navigation, folders, and auto-refresh for up to 100 free subscriptions.

Free platform combines article saving, 100-feed RSS reader, highlights, and 630+ natural voices — launching as Pocket shuts down and Edge Collections retires.

Everyone saves articles they never get back to. EchoLive turns that growing backlog into something you can actually finish — on your commute, at the gym, while cooking.” — Stanly Thomas, Founder, Voxiven LLC

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voxiven LLC today announced the expanded public launch of EchoLive, a free platform that lets users save articles, follow RSS feeds, annotate content, and listen to everything with natural-sounding voices. The launch addresses a growing gap in the market as Pocket — the most popular read-it-later app with over 30 million users — winds down its service, and Microsoft confirms the retirement of Edge Collections.EchoLive is available now as a web app, iOS mobile app, and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.The Content Consumption ProblemThe average knowledge worker saves dozens of articles per week but reads a fraction of them. Browser bookmarks pile up. Read-it-later queues grow endlessly. Newsletter inboxes overflow. The problem is not discovery — it is consumption."Everyone saves articles they never get back to," said Stanly Thomas, Founder of Voxiven LLC. "EchoLive turns that growing backlog into something you can actually finish — on your commute, at the gym, while cooking. If you can listen to a podcast, you can listen to your saved articles."EchoLive addresses this by giving users the choice to read or listen to anything they save, in a single unified library.Save Anything, From AnywhereEchoLive goes beyond traditional bookmarking. Users can save full articles, bookmarks, images, and text selections from any website using browser extensions or the iOS share sheet. Every saved item is automatically organized in a searchable library with support for:Tags and collections — flexible organization across all content typesHighlights and annotations — color-coded passage marking with attached notes on any saved articleSmart search — find saved items by meaning, not just keywordsExport — take your highlights, notes, and saved items with you in multiple formatsOne-click audio — convert any saved article to natural-sounding audio instantlyUnlike tools that only save URLs, EchoLive extracts full article text, images, and metadata — so content is preserved even if the original page goes offline.A Full RSS Reader — 100 Feeds FreeWhile most RSS feed readers lock features behind paywalls, EchoLive offers 100 feed subscriptions on its free tier with automatic refresh — more than many paid alternatives provide. The integrated feed reader includes:Keyboard shortcuts (j/k/o/m/s/v) for power users who navigate like Gmail or FeedlyMark-as-read on scroll — articles automatically marked read as you scroll pastFolders and filters — organize feeds by topic with starred, read/unread, and date viewsOPML import and export — no lock-in; bring feeds from any reader, leave anytimeAuto-summaries — long articles and podcast episodes condensed into brief audio digestsAuto-generation — new feed articles automatically converted to audio as they arrivePodcast transcription — 60 minutes per month freeFor users migrating from Feedly, Inoreader, or other RSS readers, EchoLive's OPML support makes switching straightforward.Listen to Your Reading ListThe core differentiator is audio. Every article, feed item, or saved page can be converted to spoken audio with a single click. EchoLive offers over 630 voice options across 100+ languages — expressive voices that preserve the tone and rhythm of natural speech.Audio features include:Word-level sync — text highlights in real time as audio plays, creating a read-along experienceDaily Brief — a personalized audio briefing each morning from your feeds and trending storiesListening streaks — daily habit tracking where just 30 seconds of listening keeps your streak aliveOffline playback — download audio on mobile and listen without an internet connectionPulse — trending stories from across the web, ready to read or listen instantlyFor professionals producing narrated content, EchoLive's Studio editor offers multi-segment editing with per-section voice selection, pronunciation controls, and export in MP3, WAV, and professional timeline formats.Replacing a Patchwork of ToolsMost people currently juggle multiple apps: a read-it-later tool, an RSS reader, a note-taking app, a text-to-speech service, and a podcast player. EchoLive consolidates these into one platform. Users save articles and feeds in the same place they highlight, annotate, and listen — eliminating context-switching between disconnected tools.Who Benefits MostEchoLive serves commuters who want to hear articles during their drive, students converting research papers into audio study material, professionals managing high-volume news feeds, people with ADHD or reading difficulties who absorb information better through audio, and content creators producing narrated articles or audio newsletters.Timing and Market ContextThe launch is strategically timed. Mozilla's Pocket is winding down after years as the dominant read-it-later tool. Omnivore, a popular open-source alternative to Pocket , was acquired and shut down its hosted service. Microsoft recently confirmed that Edge Collections will be retired. Millions of users across these platforms need a new home for their saved content — and EchoLive is ready.AvailabilityEchoLive is free to use with generous limits on the free tier. The platform is available at https://app.echolive.co with browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, and an iOS app on the App Store with offline playback and push notifications.

EchoLive — All Your Content. One Place. Read or Listen.

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