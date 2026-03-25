EchoLive Launches Free Read-It-Later App With Audio for Pocket and RSS Users
Free platform combines article saving, 100-feed RSS reader, highlights, and 630+ natural voices — launching as Pocket shuts down and Edge Collections retires.
EchoLive is available now as a web app, iOS mobile app, and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
The Content Consumption Problem
The average knowledge worker saves dozens of articles per week but reads a fraction of them. Browser bookmarks pile up. Read-it-later queues grow endlessly. Newsletter inboxes overflow. The problem is not discovery — it is consumption.
"Everyone saves articles they never get back to," said Stanly Thomas, Founder of Voxiven LLC. "EchoLive turns that growing backlog into something you can actually finish — on your commute, at the gym, while cooking. If you can listen to a podcast, you can listen to your saved articles."
EchoLive addresses this by giving users the choice to read or listen to anything they save, in a single unified library.
Save Anything, From Anywhere
EchoLive goes beyond traditional bookmarking. Users can save full articles, bookmarks, images, and text selections from any website using browser extensions or the iOS share sheet. Every saved item is automatically organized in a searchable library with support for:
Tags and collections — flexible organization across all content types
Highlights and annotations — color-coded passage marking with attached notes on any saved article
Smart search — find saved items by meaning, not just keywords
Export — take your highlights, notes, and saved items with you in multiple formats
One-click audio — convert any saved article to natural-sounding audio instantly
Unlike tools that only save URLs, EchoLive extracts full article text, images, and metadata — so content is preserved even if the original page goes offline.
A Full RSS Reader — 100 Feeds Free
While most RSS feed readers lock features behind paywalls, EchoLive offers 100 feed subscriptions on its free tier with automatic refresh — more than many paid alternatives provide. The integrated feed reader includes:
Keyboard shortcuts (j/k/o/m/s/v) for power users who navigate like Gmail or Feedly
Mark-as-read on scroll — articles automatically marked read as you scroll past
Folders and filters — organize feeds by topic with starred, read/unread, and date views
OPML import and export — no lock-in; bring feeds from any reader, leave anytime
Auto-summaries — long articles and podcast episodes condensed into brief audio digests
Auto-generation — new feed articles automatically converted to audio as they arrive
Podcast transcription — 60 minutes per month free
For users migrating from Feedly, Inoreader, or other RSS readers, EchoLive's OPML support makes switching straightforward.
Listen to Your Reading List
The core differentiator is audio. Every article, feed item, or saved page can be converted to spoken audio with a single click. EchoLive offers over 630 voice options across 100+ languages — expressive voices that preserve the tone and rhythm of natural speech.
Audio features include:
Word-level sync — text highlights in real time as audio plays, creating a read-along experience
Daily Brief — a personalized audio briefing each morning from your feeds and trending stories
Listening streaks — daily habit tracking where just 30 seconds of listening keeps your streak alive
Offline playback — download audio on mobile and listen without an internet connection
Pulse — trending stories from across the web, ready to read or listen instantly
For professionals producing narrated content, EchoLive's Studio editor offers multi-segment editing with per-section voice selection, pronunciation controls, and export in MP3, WAV, and professional timeline formats.
Replacing a Patchwork of Tools
Most people currently juggle multiple apps: a read-it-later tool, an RSS reader, a note-taking app, a text-to-speech service, and a podcast player. EchoLive consolidates these into one platform. Users save articles and feeds in the same place they highlight, annotate, and listen — eliminating context-switching between disconnected tools.
Who Benefits Most
EchoLive serves commuters who want to hear articles during their drive, students converting research papers into audio study material, professionals managing high-volume news feeds, people with ADHD or reading difficulties who absorb information better through audio, and content creators producing narrated articles or audio newsletters.
Timing and Market Context
The launch is strategically timed. Mozilla's Pocket is winding down after years as the dominant read-it-later tool. Omnivore, a popular open-source alternative to Pocket, was acquired and shut down its hosted service. Microsoft recently confirmed that Edge Collections will be retired. Millions of users across these platforms need a new home for their saved content — and EchoLive is ready.
Availability
EchoLive is free to use with generous limits on the free tier. The platform is available at https://app.echolive.co with browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, and an iOS app on the App Store with offline playback and push notifications.
Stanly Thomas
Voxiven LLC
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EchoLive — All Your Content. One Place. Read or Listen.
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