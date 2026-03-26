Soundheal at Google: Google Deploys SoundHeal Sensory Support for Staff Well-being

Google-SoundHeal partnership reflects a shift beyond wellness apps & gimmicks to physical, evidence-based support built into the workday for a 3-min neuro reset

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoundHeal today announced the deployment of its Healpods at Google Headquarters as part of Google’s ongoing commitment to employee well-being for its AI & ML engineering teams. Encouraging employees to use the Healpods to take short breaks, which is shown to decrease stress levels and increase focus, underscores Google’s leadership in moving beyond simple wellness perks. The Healpods provide practical, science-aligned, and evidence-based support that helps employees reset neurologically, regulate their emotions, and return to work with greater clarity and readiness.

Recent workforce data underscore why this matters. U.S. employee engagement remains low, with Gallup reporting that only 31% of U.S. employees were engaged with their work in 2025, continuing a downward trend since 2020. At the same time, SHRM’s State of the Workplace 2026 highlights rising strain on morale and performance as organizations navigate sustained cognitive load, rapid technological change, and the risk of burnout. Together, these trends underscore that workplace productivity cannot be separated from how well employees are supported on a human level.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 “𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩” 𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡

Employees have made it clear that mental health support is now a core expectation, not a perk. In the 2023 American Psychological Association’s Work in America ™ Survey, 92% said it is very (52%) or somewhat (40%) important to them to work for an organization that provides support for employee mental health. Yet much of today’s support still relies on tools employees are expected to use on their own time. A large meta-analysis in the Nature Partner Journal (npj) Medicine shows that engagement with app-based mental health tools remains consistently low in real-world settings, limiting their long-term impact.

More importantly, support that lives outside the physical environment often depends on employees knowing, remembering, and choosing to use it, and then carving out time for it, all of which become barriers in fast-moving, high-demand workdays. This gap between intention and lived experience is pushing forward-thinking organizations to invest in physical, embedded support that is built into the workday itself and fits naturally into the flow of work, rather than sitting outside of it. Google’s encouragement of its staff to use HealPods reflects the company’s recognition of this workplace need.

𝐀 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

As part of the deployment at Google HQ, SoundHeal will demonstrate a deeper understanding of how short, structured sensory resets support sustained employee focus and help reduce day-to-day strain in the workplace.

“Google has consistently set new and higher standards for employee well-being,” said Mahesh Natrajan, Founder & CEO of SoundHeal. “This is not about checking a wellness box. It is about recognizing that, although in a day filled with meetings and stressful decision-making, taking time out can seem like a chore. But when organizations make micro-breaks easy to access and simple to use, they remove the friction that usually gets in the way. The result is that employees incorporate emotional resets and stress reduction as an integrated, natural part of the workday.”

For corporate wellness leaders and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) decision-makers, Google’s Healpod deployment sends a clear message: sustaining performance in high-demand environments means making micro-breaks easy and accessible while normalizing them within the workday so people can pause and return more settled and focused. The future of workplace well-being goes beyond digital tools. It requires physical environments that support people throughout the workday, and that are offered on company time.

Using structured, evidence-based approaches that improve emotional regulation, work readiness, and engagement, SoundHeal continues to enhance high-impact environments where stress is constant.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐭. 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐩𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

SoundHeal developed the Healpod, a multisensory intervention designed to foster emotional regulation, reduce anxiety and stress, and create treatment readiness through short structured experiences that incorporate music, vibro-acoustic and light therapy, guided content, and brief journaling.

SoundHeal is a first mover in creating practicable ways to incorporate experiential, emotional, and somatic therapies into behavioral health treatment while helping normalize and destigmatize mental health support for the workforce. By enabling users to achieve greater emotional regulation, SoundHeal’s therapeutic intervention is appropriate for therapeutic use in clinical settings as well as for productivity enhancement in corporate workplaces.

For more information, visit Heal.mx.

Virtual Tour of the Healpod @Google

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