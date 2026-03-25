Microsoft Alum launches disruptive AI-powered auto referral platform

Daniel Pellegrini with Bill Gates during his time at Microsoft

Daniel Pellegrini is set to launch AI2Mob in the first week of April — an AI-powered automotive referral network disrupting a $1.6 trillion market.

At Microsoft, I learned the best tech strengthens human connections. AI2Mob isn't replacing the car-buying experience with algorithms; we're restoring trust, scaling word-of-mouth, and rewarding it.” — Daniel Pellegrini, AI2MOB CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Pellegrini, whose Microsoft tenure included starting the retail operation before moving to the Small and Medium Organizations area, is now Co-Founder and Chairman of AI2Mob — a platform connecting auto enthusiasts with dealerships through the power of trusted referrals and artificial intelligence.“At Microsoft, I learned that the most powerful technology is the kind that makes human connections stronger — not replaces them. AI2Mob is built on that same belief. We are not disrupting the car-buying experience with algorithms; we are restoring trust to it. When someone you know recommends a vehicle, you listen. We built the infrastructure to make that moment happen at scale — and to reward the people who make it possible.”— Daniel Pellegrini, Co-Founder & Chairman, AI2Mob________________________________________The Problem: A Broken, Expensive IndustryThe U.S. automotive industry spends an estimated $10.7 billion annually on digital advertising, yet dealerships continue to struggle with low-quality, anonymous leads and sky-high customer acquisition costs ranging from $43 to $283 per lead. Meanwhile, car buyers face a low-trust, confusing journey dominated by algorithmic ads and cold outreach — and auto enthusiasts with influential networks have no scalable way to monetize their community trust.Dealers spend huge budgets chasing low-quality, anonymous leads. The buyer journey is low-trust and confusing, dominated by algorithmic ads and cold outreach. We replace ad spend with a trusted referral network.— AI2Mob Founding TeamPellegrini identified this structural inefficiency as the opportunity to build something entirely new: a platform that replaces expensive, impersonal advertising with the most powerful sales tool in existence — a trusted personal recommendation.________________________________________The Solution: Refer. Connect. Earn.AI2Mob operates as a three-sided marketplace. Members share vehicles from the platform using unique, trackable referral links across their social and professional networks. The platform's proprietary AI then matches the referred buyer with the right vehicle and dealer in real time, ensuring high conversion. When a sale closes, commissions are automatically tracked and paid — creating a self-reinforcing growth flywheel.The model delivers a compelling value proposition for all parties: dealerships benefit from 60–70% lower cost-per-lead and higher conversion rates; buyers receive trusted, personalized guidance; and referrers — from everyday enthusiasts to professional influencers — earn commissions on every successful sale they generate.________________________________________Business Model & Financial OutlookAI2Mob's revenue model is built on three scalable streams: a tiered dealer SaaS subscription for platform access and analytics, a percentage-based transaction commission on every vehicle sale generated through the network, and future premium data and marketing automation tools for power-referrers and OEMs. The company projects a path to $100M+ ARR, targeting $25M GMV in Year 1 and $1 billion GMV by Year 3.________________________________________Raising a $2.5M Seed RoundAI2Mob is currently raising a $2.5 million seed round via SAFE or priced equity, targeting a close in Q3 2026. The capital will be deployed across three areas: 40% toward go-to-market execution, 40% toward product and AI development, and 20% toward operations and team building. The 18-month runway is designed to achieve the dealer and referrer onboarding milestones and reach the $25M GMV run rate.The vision extends well beyond automotive. By Year 3, AI2Mob plans to expand into adjacent high-consideration mobility markets — RVs, marine, and powersports — before evolving into the universal infrastructure for high-consideration purchases, including real estate and luxury goods.________________________________________A Team Built for ScalePellegrini brings 31 years of experience in tech and innovation across Brazil, the USA, Latin America, and the Caribbean. He previously served as Head for Latin America at US Robotics and SVP SME at HP. He also helped develop the entire M&A strategy to form TOTVS, one of Latin America's largest software companies.He is joined by Co-Founder and CEO Rafael Madeira Santos, who brings 17+ years of executive leadership and corporate strategy experience, including a decade at Raizen (Shell JV); Co-Founder and Head of IT Eric Santos, who built the entire AI2Mob platform — comprising 3 portals, 51+ pages, and 30+ APIs; and Operations Executive Vanessa Salvati, with 19+ years of experience in commercial operations and strategic KPI management.As AI2Mob prepares for its official launch on April 3rd, Pellegrini and his team are poised to create a new category in automotive sales.

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