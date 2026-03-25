Real Sniper's PTSD Recovery Ignites Global Thriller

Rogue Vengeance

From Battlefield to Bestseller: Veteran’s PTSD Recovery Inspires Rogue Vengeance Former U.S. Sniper Turns Combat Experience into Explosive Thriller (May 1st)

The battlefield never really leaves you. Recovery isn’t about forgetting it’s about learning how to carry it.I don’t write action for entertainment alone—I write it the way it feels when you’re in it” — I didn’t imagine these stories—I lived in the world they come from.

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Combat Sniper to Thriller Author: Charles A. Stewart Releases Rogue Vengeance on May 1

Retired U.S. military sniper and multi-award-winning author Charles A. Stewart will release Rogue Vengeance, the third installment in his Colt Hawkins military thriller series, on May 1, 2026.

A veteran of 26 years of military service, Stewart served as an Airborne Infantryman, Special Operations sniper, and Brigade Operations Sergeant Major, with combat deployments Desert Shield/Storm and to Iraq and Afghanistan during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle. His career placed him in some of the most high-risk environments in modern warfare.

Now, he channels that experience into fiction—delivering high-intensity thrillers grounded in real-world tactics, covert operations, and the psychological realities of combat.

A Story Forged in Combat—and Recovery

Stewart’s path to writing began during recovery from multiple combat injuries, including traumatic brain injuries and PTSD. Encouraged by doctors to talk through his experiences, he began mentoring fellow veterans facing similar struggles.

What started as conversations became writing.

With the support of A team of Doctor's and his wife, Cheryl, and daughter, along with fellow veterans, Stewart began documenting his experiences—finding clarity, purpose, and healing in the process. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he committed to writing daily and completed his debut novel Cry of the Eagle in just 90 days.

“Writing became a way to process what I had lived through—and a way to help others do the same,” Stewart says.

His work has since evolved into a series known for its authenticity, emotional depth, and precision.

About Rogue Vengeance

When a covert CIA mission—code-named Sky Thunder—is abruptly aborted by the White House, Paramilitary Operations Officer Colt Hawkins and Task Force 24 are left stranded inside a Russian-Chinese black site.

One teammate is captured. The mission is buried. And the truth is classified.

Disavowed and forced into retirement, Colt attempts to leave that world behind—until a brutal attack on his wedding day leaves his wife comatose and ignites a relentless pursuit for answers.

Operating outside official channels, Colt uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy infiltrating U.S. intelligence, technology sectors, and global power structures. From Europe to the Indo-Pacific, the mission escalates into a race against time as geopolitical tensions erupt and the threat of war looms.

Rogue Vengeance delivers a gripping blend of espionage, special operations, and global conflict—driven by firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the battlefield.

More Than a Thriller

Stewart resides in East Tennessee with his wife Cheryl and service dog Sadie, a Smoky Mountain Service Dogs recipient. Beyond writing, he is a national advocate for disabled veterans, service dog programs, and firearm safety.

He is a lifetime member of the U.S. Army Sniper Association, Special Operations Association, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Available for Interviews

Charles A. Stewart is available for interviews and media appearances on:

Military authenticity in fiction

PTSD, recovery, and storytelling as therapy

Transitioning from military service to civilian life

The realities behind modern covert operations

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